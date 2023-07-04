Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions District 5M9 offers $12K in Youth Outreach scholarships

Scholarships are for students getting degrees working with youth

PineandLakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

The Youth Outreach Scholarship Committee of Lions District 5M9 is offering up to $12,000 in college scholarships for the 2024 school year.

The application deadline is Nov. 15.

Students must be in the last year of an accredited college two-year program, final two years of a degreed college program or the final year of obtaining a graduate degree that leads to a career in working with youth.

To be eligible, students must have graduated from a high school that is within Lions District 5M9 or their home must be in District 5M9, which includes clubs in Cass and Crow Wing counties.

A complete list of 5M9 clubs is available at www.lionsof5m9.org . Click on “Clubs” on the right side of the home page.

Scholarship applications and complete eligibility requirements are available by contacting a Lions club member from one of the clubs or downloading the fillable application from www.lionsof5m9.org . Click on “Forms” from the list on the right side.

ADVERTISEMENT

