Lions District 5M9 offers $12K in Youth Outreach scholarships
Scholarships are for students getting degrees working with youth
The Youth Outreach Scholarship Committee of Lions District 5M9 is offering up to $12,000 in college scholarships for the 2024 school year.
The application deadline is Nov. 15.
Students must be in the last year of an accredited college two-year program, final two years of a degreed college program or the final year of obtaining a graduate degree that leads to a career in working with youth.
To be eligible, students must have graduated from a high school that is within Lions District 5M9 or their home must be in District 5M9, which includes clubs in Cass and Crow Wing counties.
A complete list of 5M9 clubs is available at www.lionsof5m9.org . Click on “Clubs” on the right side of the home page.
Scholarship applications and complete eligibility requirements are available by contacting a Lions club member from one of the clubs or downloading the fillable application from www.lionsof5m9.org . Click on “Forms” from the list on the right side.
