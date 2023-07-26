Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota opens auditions for all choirs

BRAINERD — The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota will hold auditions for all choirs.

Auditions for the semi-professional choir for adults will be July 28-29 and 31 at Brainerd High School. High school singers, with recommendation from their choir director, are also eligible to audition for this choir.

The Legacy Chorale is directed by Michael Smith and will perform two concert series at Brainerd lakes area venues: “Christmas in November” on Nov. 10-12, and “The Hills Are Alive With Music” April 12-14, 2024.

Legacy Youth Chorale Contributed / Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota

Legacy Youth Chorale auditions will take place Aug. 5-6.

The Youth Chorale program will enroll a maximum of 50 singers per ensemble. Singers entering third through eighth grades in the upcoming school year are eligible to audition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Kennedy Niska will be auditioning for two different youth choirs: Treble Chorale and Mixed Voice Chorale Nov. 11-12, 2023 and April 13-14, 2024. Contributed / Carrie Benson

Director Kennedy Niska will conduct auditions for two different youth choirs: Treble Chorale and Mixed Voice Chorale.

Treble Chorale will perform unison and two-part music while focusing on developing healthy vocal technique.

Mixed Voice Chorale will perform three-part music and emphasize music reading skills and ear training.

Read more local area news





Both choirs will perform in concert events in the Brainerd-Baxter area November 11-12 and April 13-14, 2024. Youth Chorale will perform at Legacy Chorale concerts and host their own concert events too.

For more information, visit legacychorale.org/audition/ . Contact Kennedy Niska at admin@legacychorale.org or 218-270-8212 about auditons.

The mission of the Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota is to ensure the legacy of excellence in choral music in the Greater Minnesota area while enriching, inspiring and renewing local communities.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Legacy Chorale adheres to the expectation that their organization lends its full support to the choral programs in area school districts. As a result, families should adhere to this non-competition clause: school age singers must be enrolled in their school’s choral program (if offered for their age level) to be eligible to sing in a Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota choir.