News Local

Leah Crannell and Clayton Wattenhofer named Pine River-Backus Snodaze queen and king

Joselyn Sexton and Trey Tuchtenhagen are crowned princess and prince

King Clayton Wattenhofer and Queen Leah Crannel.JPG
Pine River-Backus High School SnoDaze Queen Leah Crannell and King Clayton Wattenhofer present themselves to the student body after the Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, coronation in the performance gym.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 22, 2023 02:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Leah Crannell and Clayton Wattenhofer were crowned king and queen at the Friday, Feb. 17, Pine River-Backus High School SnoDaze coronation.

PRB 2023 Snowdaze royalty and court.JPG
The Pine River-Backus School SnoDaze court, shown Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in the gym, includes: back row from left, Princess Joselyn Sexton, Queen Leah Crannell, King Clayton Wottenhofer and Prince Trey Tuchtenhagen; middle row from left, eighth-grader Daniel Munson, freshman Andrew Volk; senior candidates Kiera Scovel, Sophia DeLong and Emily Godfrey; sophomore Evan Bonham and junior Connor King; front row from left, eighth-grader Amelia Mortenson, freshman Caylei Johnson, senior candidates Burke Netland, Ryan Delougherty and Zeke Zwart, sophomore Abby Gilbert and junior Brianna Hanneken.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Crannell and Wattenhofer were joined in royalty by Princess Joselyn Sexton and Prince Trey Tuchtenhagen.

Other Pine River-Backus High School seniors vying for the crown were Emily Godfrey, Kiera Scovel, Sophia Delong, Zeke Zwart, Ryan Delougherty and Burke Netland.

Also present were attendants from lower grades: Daniel Munson, Andrew Volk, Evan Bonham, Connor King, Amelia Mortenson, Caylei Johnson, Abby Gilbert and Brianna Hanneken.

Clayton Wattenhofer reacts to being crowned Snodaze king.JPG
From left are senior SnoDaze candidates at Pine River-Backus High School during coronation Friday, Feb. 17, 2023: Burke Netland, Ryan Delougherty, Zeke Zwart, King Clayton Wottenhofer and Trey Tuchtenhagen, sitting.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
