Leah Crannell and Clayton Wattenhofer named Pine River-Backus Snodaze queen and king
Joselyn Sexton and Trey Tuchtenhagen are crowned princess and prince
PINE RIVER — Leah Crannell and Clayton Wattenhofer were crowned king and queen at the Friday, Feb. 17, Pine River-Backus High School SnoDaze coronation.
Crannell and Wattenhofer were joined in royalty by Princess Joselyn Sexton and Prince Trey Tuchtenhagen.
Other Pine River-Backus High School seniors vying for the crown were Emily Godfrey, Kiera Scovel, Sophia Delong, Zeke Zwart, Ryan Delougherty and Burke Netland.
Also present were attendants from lower grades: Daniel Munson, Andrew Volk, Evan Bonham, Connor King, Amelia Mortenson, Caylei Johnson, Abby Gilbert and Brianna Hanneken.
