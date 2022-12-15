Last-minute donations sought in Nisswa to give family the Best Christmas Ever

NISSWA — Woods to Water Real Estate in Nisswa is in their final days of blessing a local family in need with the Best Christmas Ever and they need community support to get them to the finish line.

This year’s sponsor family has been hit with an unexpected serious medical diagnosis. Dealing with sudden illness is something no one could ever prepare for.

The overwhelming challenges of dealing with an unexpected medical diagnosis, being strong for your children, juggling work and caretaking duties, all the while trying to stay on top of medical bills and continue to show up to work is too much for any family to go through all on their own.

There is no greater feeling than being shown love and support when you need it the most.

Donate online at https://bcemovement.kindful.com/2022-bce-families/2022-woods-to-water-bce or visit the Woods to Water Real Estate office to pick a tag off of the tree to sponsor a gift for the family.