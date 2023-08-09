Larger, two-lane bridge chosen for Fritz Loven Park replacement in Lake Shore

LAKE SHORE — For safety and cost reasons, the one-lane bridge over Stony Brook in Fritz Loven Park in Lake Shore will be replaced with a two-lane bridge.

The Lake Shore City Council voted unanimously for this option at a special meeting Monday morning, Aug. 7, with council member Henry Cote absent.

Council member John Terwilliger suggested the wider bridge due to safety concerns and cost , with the conditions that variances and state funding be approved.

A view Aug. 7, 2023, of the Fritz Loven Park bridge from the north. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Council member Andy Stewart agreed, for the same reasons, saying safety is No. 1.

Mayor John Poston and council member Wayne Anderson also agreed.

The council has been considering options to replace the bridge for the past year, after a Cass County bridge inspection report deemed the bridge structurally deficient in 2021.

The bridge needs to be replaced or risks being closed by the Cass County highway engineer due to its poor condition, a memo in the council packet said.

City engineer Widseth did a feasibility study in November 2022 that outlined options to replace the bridge:

A 12x48-foot steel fabricated replacement bridge with one lane. Estimated construction cost is $395,200 fully funded by the city. This option is not eligible for state funding.

A 20x48-foot steel fabricated replacement bridge with two lanes. Estimated construction cost is $492,490; however, the bridge would be eligible for state funding, meaning the city could be responsible for just $20,000 with remaining funds coming from state bridge bond money.

This option depends on the state reviewing the plans and the Legislature putting money in the state bridge bond fund.

Another option would have been to close the bridge and convert it to a pedestrian-only bridge.

The Fritz Loven Park on Ridge Road entering the park from the south is shown Aug. 7, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

This bridge connects the north and south segments of Ridge Road by crossing Stony Brook, and it provides access to the city-owned Fritz Loven Park.

This cautionary sign shown Aug. 7, 2023, is on Ridge Road leading to Fritz Loven Park from the south. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Motorists’ other option to reach each end of Ridge Road is to use County State Aid Highways 78 and 29.

The current steel beam bridge with a timber deck is 42 feet long and 13 feet wide with a 9-foot wide roadway. It’s been in place since 1972, and has withstood many spring floods, ice dams, logs and debris jarring its low profile that spans the stream cross-section.

Both Widseth and the city’s road committee recommended the wider bridge be built.

Both options require tree removal. The wider bridge will require approach work as well.

Poston said the city has funds to plant new trees.

Now that an option that qualifies for state-aid funding was chosen, the city must develop plans and submit them to the state bridge engineer for review. The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Cass County also must review the plans.

The 20-foot bridge requires variance applications with MnDOT, the main one being the speed limit, as well as the geometry of approaches entering from the south and the curvature of the road alignment not meeting state aid speed standards.

The park currently has cautionary signs advising a 5mph speed limit through the park.

Dave Reese, city engineer with Widseth, guessed his firm could have final plans within 60 days. He guessed the county would need 30 days for review, and the state 60 days for review.

After all entities approve the plans, the application for state funding would be submitted.

“It goes on the stack for other approved bridge designs and it simply waits in the queue for the money to be placed in the bridge fund and they prioritize bridges and fund them,” Reese said.

Teri Hastings, city administrator/planning and zoning administrator, said as of May, the state had 64 bridge projects requesting more than $23 million. She said the Legislature put $67 million in the bridge fund last session.

Reese said the priority bridges would be those with the most traffic, which typically are in metro areas.

Priority also depends on bridge ratings and whether they are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete.

One year, one bridge took 95% of the funding, Poston said.

Justin Stahnke, a member of the road committee, said that committee unanimously voted three times for the larger bridge for safety, considering pedestrian and snowmobile traffic, and for cost.

Widseth recommended the wider bridge for the long-term service life of the bridge; for future anticipated needs, including higher traffic volumes, public access and safety for pedestrians and vehicle operators; simplified maintenance, especially snowplowing; and cost to the city.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.