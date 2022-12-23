Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Land and Waters Preservation Trust announces grant fund opportunity

Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 23, 2022 04:01 AM
CROW WING COUNTY — The Land & Waters Preservation Trust Endowment will award up to $18,000 in grants to projects in April 2023.

Land & Waters, administered by the Initiative Foundation, is a joint endowment of the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the Pine River Watershed Alliance.

The grant application submission period is open now through March 1. Additional information may be requested with a deadline of March 15.

Grants will be made April 1, and projects should be completed in 2023.

Project grants will be made for proposals that fit one or more of the following priorities:

  • Enhance and protect surface and aquifer water quality in the Pine River Watershed.
  • Support sustainable riparian land management practices.
  • Protect habitat for native plants and animals.

Applicants can be lake associations, environmental groups or local units of government. Projects proposed by the two parent organizations, WAPOA and PRWA, will also be considered.
Considering the annual budget amount, grant applications requesting up to $5,000 are encouraged, with larger project amounts considered.

To apply, go to the Pine River Watershed Alliance website at www.prwa.us and click “Resources & Links” to get grant guidelines and application.

For more information regarding the grant process or application, contact Ron Meyer at rnsmeyer@tds.net.

