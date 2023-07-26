Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund to meet July 27 in E. Gull Lake

Group promotes early detection and education

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

EAST GULL LAKE — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Cragun's Legacy Golf Club house second floor meeting room. 

The mission of The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, and provide vital information via casual and informative support group experiences for men and their caregivers. 

The LPCF will provide the answers and support others may be seeking. 

This support group is free and spouses or caregivers are encouraged to attend.

Anyone who is concerned about this all too deadly disease, prostate cancer, is invited to consider attending as prostate cancer will impact one in seven or more men in the United States this year. Information is key to early detection and cure.

For more information, visit  www.lpcfund.org  or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or email gary@lpcfund.org .

