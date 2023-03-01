99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, March 1

Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group to meet March 2

Group provides resources for those with questions about prostate cancer

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 01, 2023 10:57 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the second floor meeting room at Cragun's Legacy Golf Clubhouse in East Gull Lake.

The meeting date was changed because of last week's winter storm.

The mission of the Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. They attempt to provide answers and support others may be seeking.

This support group is free and spouses/caregivers are encouraged to attend. Anyone concerned about prostate cancer is invited to consider attending as prostate cancer will impact one in seven men in the United States this year. Information is key to early detection

For more information, visit www.lpcfund.org or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or gary@lpcfund.org .

