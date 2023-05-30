Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group to meet June 1 in East Gull Lake

EAST GULL LAKE — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the second floor meeting room at Cragun's Legacy Golf Club house in East Gull Lake.

The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund mission is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer and provide vital information via casual and informative support group experiences for men and their caregivers. The LPCF will provide the answers and support individuals may be seeking.

This support group is free and spouses/caregivers are encouraged to attend. Those concerned about this deadly disease, prostate cancer, are invited to consider attending as prostate cancer will impact one in seven or more men in the United States this year. Information is key to early detection and cure.

For more information, visit www.lpcfund.org or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or gary@lpcfund.org .