Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund group to meet March 30

EAST GULL LAKE — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the East Gull Lake Cragun's Legacy Golf Club house, second floor meeting room.

The mission of The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. The group will provide the answers and support one may be seeking. Spouses and caregivers are encouraged to attend.

Those concerned at all about prostate cancer are encouraged to consider attending, as prostate cancer will impact one in seven men in the U.S. this year. Information is key to early detection and living with treatment.

For additional information, visit www.lpcfund.org or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or gary@lpcfund.org.