News Local

Lakes Area Music Festival to present intimate 'Songs without Words'

Music Aug. 2 will include piano, trumpet, a string quartet and more

Violinist Suliman Tekalli.jpeg
A string quartet including violinist Suliman Takalli will perform the middle movement of George Walkers “Lyric” Quartet during the Aug. 2, 2023, Lakes Area Music Festival concert series.
Contributed / Lakes Area Music Festival
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — The theme of the 2023 Lakes Area Music Festival season is “Bel canto," Italian for “beautiful singing." This theme will be apparent throughout all performances, with lots of vocal programming, a bel canto style opera production and more.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, the organization will present a chamber music concert titled “Songs without Words” at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Instead of relying on the human voice for singing, this program will feature how musicians “sing” through their instruments.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Pianist Henry Kramer will present a set of “Songs without Words” by Felix Mendelssohn, as well as his sister Fanny Hensel Mendelsohn. A string quartet will perform the middle movement of George Walker's “Lyric” quartet; violinists Suliman Tekalli and Qianwen Shen of New York City, and violist Samantha Rodriguez and cellist Madeleine Kabat of Milwaukee.

Prize-winning trumpeter Ansel Norris will play his own arrangements of songs by the French composer Claude Debussy.

The second half of the program will feature the piano quintet by Robert Schumann. A German composer of the 19th century, Schumann wrote many songs for voice and piano and the song-like characteristics weave their way into this melodic and joyful quintet for piano and strings.

Audiences can arrive early for the concert to enjoy a preconcert talk given by one of LAMF’s artistic advisers, Loki Karuna (formerly Garrett McQueen). He will talk about the historical context and themes of the repertoire being performed, on stage beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Leading up to the performance, on Monday, July 31, all are welcome to participate in an open rehearsal. From 1:15-1:45 p.m. there will be a Q&A discussion in the Gichi-ziibi Center lobby with LAMF founding artist, violist Samantha Rodriguez, of the Milwaukee Symphony.

This will followed by the first rehearsal of Schumann’s piano quintet at 2 p.m. in the concert hall.

These are free of charge and no tickets are required.

