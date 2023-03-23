Lakes Area Music Festival to conclude winter programming with 'A Wonderful World'

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival will present the final concert of its winter series at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at Brainerd High School.

The program was curated by LAMF artistic adviser Garrett McQueen, who said: “Music and musicians from historically marginalized communities are continuing to take center stage in artistic programming. As this work continues to expand, so does the need to highlight cross-cultural unity and collaboration. In this program, you’ll experience the impact of Jewish musicians and music lovers through traditional, contemporary and even 'jazzy' aesthetics of chamber music.”

Opening with George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," performed by New York City-based pianist Matthew Graybil and Minnesota Orchestra principal clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora, the program will include a movement of Philip Glass’ "Trilogy Sonata" and Louis Armstrong’s "What a Wonderful World."

The final piece will be a string quartet by Israeli composer Paul Ben-Haim written in 1937, performed by Kathryn Bennett and Sabrina Bradford, violins; David Auerbach, viola; and Scott Lykins, cello.

This program will also serve at the season announcement for the organization’s 15th anniversary festival, to be held in Brainerd this July and August.

More information about the upcoming concert is available at lakesareamusic.org/event/wonderful-world-brainerd .

Tickets may be reserved in advance online through the LAMF website. LAMF uses a name-your-price ticket model to make concerts widely accessible. For assistance, call 218-831-0765.

Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 45 minutes to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Brainerd.

To find out more or to make a tax-deductible gift, visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.