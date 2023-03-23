99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lakes Area Music Festival to conclude winter programming with 'A Wonderful World'

Event will feature a performance of Louis Armstrong's touching hit March 26 in Brainerd

Clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora.jpg
Clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora will perform at the Lakes Area Music Festival's "A Wonderful World" performance Sunday, March 26, in Brainerd.
Contributed / Lakes Area Music Festival
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival will present the final concert of its winter series at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at Brainerd High School.

The program was curated by LAMF artistic adviser Garrett McQueen, who said: “Music and musicians from historically marginalized communities are continuing to take center stage in artistic programming. As this work continues to expand, so does the need to highlight cross-cultural unity and collaboration. In this program, you’ll experience the impact of Jewish musicians and music lovers through traditional, contemporary and even 'jazzy' aesthetics of chamber music.”

Read more local area news

Opening with George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," performed by New York City-based pianist Matthew Graybil and Minnesota Orchestra principal clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora, the program will include a movement of Philip Glass’ "Trilogy Sonata" and Louis Armstrong’s "What a Wonderful World."

The final piece will be a string quartet by Israeli composer Paul Ben-Haim written in 1937, performed by Kathryn Bennett and Sabrina Bradford, violins; David Auerbach, viola; and Scott Lykins, cello.

This program will also serve at the season announcement for the organization’s 15th anniversary festival, to be held in Brainerd this July and August.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information about the upcoming concert is available at lakesareamusic.org/event/wonderful-world-brainerd .

Tickets may be reserved in advance online through the LAMF website. LAMF uses a name-your-price ticket model to make concerts widely accessible. For assistance, call 218-831-0765.

Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 45 minutes to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Brainerd.

To find out more or to make a tax-deductible gift, visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Focacia, weaving and crafts are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes
March 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes School Banner.jpg
Local
Proposed Pequot Lakes school facility improvements could total estimated $80 million
March 23, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Planning and zoning activity slightly slower in 2022 in Cass County
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes Diamond Club.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes Diamond Club awarded scholarship
March 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
032223-school-lunch-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus and Pequot Lakes school districts prepare for free meals
March 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr