Lakes Area Music Festival celebrates 15 years

Grammy-nominated artist to join area concerts

Classical Singer Julia Bullock (Credit_ Allison Michael Orenstein).jpg
July 28, 2023 the Lakes Area Music Festival will include Grammy-nominated vocal artist Julia Bullock at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Contributed / Allison Michael Orenstein
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — In 2009, a group of college music students put on a few concerts in churches around the Brainerd lakes area, drawing a few dozen audience members and a few hundred by the end of the season.

This fledgling start has evolved into the Lakes Area Music Festival: Minnesota’s summer home for world-class orchestra, opera and chamber music and one of the nation’s leading classical music festivals.

Led by co-directors Scott Lykins (a Nisswa native) and John Taylor Ward, this season will feature 200 professional artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies.

Since 2021, the LAMF orchestra has been led by the organization’s music director, the internationally recognized German conductor Christian Reif, with performances at Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

The official kickoff to the season will take place Friday, July 28, at the Gichi-ziibi Center in Brainerd. The “Golden Age of Jazz” gala will transport audiences to Manhattan in the 1930s, with familiar hits by George Gershwin, popularized by Ella Fitzgerald, alongside songs by one of the masters of the Harlem Renaissance — Margaret Bonds.

The program will feature the full LAMF symphony orchestra joined by Opus Klassik’s Breakout Artist of the Year and Grammy-nominated vocal artist Julia Bullock.

While the pre-event dinner is already sold out, tickets to the 8 p.m. program are available for $50 at lakesareamusic.org/2023-gala .

Bullock will also headline concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30 titled "Summer Nights."

Find tickets and more information at lakesareamusic.org/summer-nights .

In addition to the concerts, the festival will include numerous engagement events throughout the community.

On Wednesday, July 26, all are welcome to participate in an open rehearsal. From 1:15-1:45 p.m. there will be a Q&A discussion with the orchestra’s concertmaster, violinist Sarah Silver Manzke, followed by the first rehearsal of the "Summer Nights" program at 2 p.m.

Several other open rehearsals will take place throughout the season, free of charge and no tickets required.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education and community outreach activities in July and August.

Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the LAMF website . More information is available at 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Brainerd.

To find out more visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.

