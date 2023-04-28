99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity moving to a new location

Both the affiliate offices and the ReStore will relocate to the East Brainerd Mall

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity will relocate to the East Brainerd Mall this summer. Both affiliate offices and the ReStore will move.

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity says it has outgrown its current location “and then some.” One of the ReStore's goals has been to ensure that every dollar donated to Lakes Area Habitat goes directly toward home builds.

As it expands the number of families served and starts new projects like the Cass Lake Initiative, that means the organization needs to ask more of the ReStore from a financial perspective.

With the move, Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity will have more parking, wider shopping aisles and walking spaces inside, and less congested donation and pickup spaces. Essentially, it will be safer and more accessible for all.

With increased square footage of the sales floor, Lakes Area Habitat will be able to sell the same products, plus new items that fit with its mission to reuse, reduce and recycle — keeping gently used items out of the landfill.

Additionally, there is meeting and conference room space the organization plans to share with community groups and other nonprofits that may need space.

Lakes Area Habitat will remain in its current location until the construction project in the new location is complete. The Wright Street location was listed for sale and purchased. The new ownership is allowing the organization to remain in the space through the summer.

Visit www.lakesareahabitat.org/were-moving/ for updates as construction and other details emerge. Lakes Area Habitat started an FAQ that will help answer questions from the community.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
