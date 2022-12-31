Lakes Area Food Shelf receives $13,000 donation just in time for Christmas

PEQUOT LAKES — Just three days before Christmas, the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes received an exciting gift.

Zahn Energy Group in Nisswa had notified the food shelf the day before, Dec. 21, that they would be coming in the next day to drop off the results of the food and clothing drive they held to benefit LAFS: $13,270 in cash donations, roughly 40 pounds of food and roughly 24 bags of clothing.

“This is incredible,” Kathy Adams, director of the LAFS, said in disbelief. “Just incredible.”

Beth Zahn, left, the CEO of Zahn Energy Group, presents an envelope with the $13,270 donation to Lakes Area Food Shelf Director Kathy Adams on Dec. 22, 2022. Megan Buffington / Echo Journal

Jesse Zahn, Nisswa City Council member and vice president of Conductor Power, one of Zahn Energy Group’s companies, had emailed the food shelf in November with a copy of the email he and his family had sent out to their 200+ employees about the drive.

Zahn told employees that the drive, though voluntary, was a great chance to give back to the community and the company would match any cash or check donations dollar for dollar.

“We had some really large donations from our employees, and we’re very impressed with them,” said Beth Zahn, CEO of the family business.

In summer 2022, Jesse Zahn had visited LAFS to present a $25,000 donation from the city of Nisswa. During that visit, Adams gave him a tour of the food shelf and talked about the increased need and economic challenges it had been facing.

We know what it takes and what the needs are now, even greater than before. It’s a small step, and I hope others will follow suit, and I know they have, and we’re here to play our part. Jesse Zahn

“(I told him) this is really terrific, and I thanked him, and then I said, ‘You know, we could maybe talk about some other (needs),’” Adams said. “And he looked at me, and he said, ‘I’ll be back.’ Then this is what they did.”

Adams was worried at the time she had overstepped, asking for more even after a large donation, but Zahn never saw it that way.

“We know what it takes and what the needs are now, even greater than before,” Zahn said. “It’s a small step, and I hope others will follow suit, and I know they have, and we’re here to play our part.”

Need this year has been greater than LAFS has ever seen. In 2021, the food shelf served 4,657 individuals. As of Nov. 30, 2022, it had served over 10,000.

Since last year, its food purchase costs have increased 65%, and the food shelf continues to see new families come in every week.

Not only that, but the recent winter storms have brought additional challenges like power outages and missed deliveries.

1 / 2: Zahn Energy Group employees unload the roughly 40 pounds of food donated to Lakes Area Food Shelf, Dec. 22, 2022. 2 / 2: Zahn Energy Group employees carry in bags of donated clothing to Lakes Area Food Shelf, Dec. 22, 2022.

“We get emotional,” Adams said as the Zahns and their employees carried boxes of food and bags of clothes into the storeroom. “But these really are our friends and our neighbors (that we serve.) Beautiful, beautiful people.”

Zahn said Lakes Area Food Shelf’s name for its attendees — friends and neighbors — is exactly right.

“When (Adams) states these are our friends in neighbors, she brings it home. They really are. They live in our backyard. They’re among us,” Zahn said. “Nobody should ever judge a book by its cover. We all struggle at times, and we’re here to help.”

Megan Buffington, Echo Journal reporter, may be reached at megan.buffington@pineandlakes.com. She is a 2021 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.