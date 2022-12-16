Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes offers holiday help

PEQUOT LAKES — The volunteers, staff and board of the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes want local residents to know they’re ready to meet needs for food and warm clothing this holiday season and throughout 2023.

“We just want to remind families that the food shelf exists for those finding it difficult to make ends meet,” food shelf Director Kathy Adams said in a news release. “We have winter coats and clothing for children and adults. We have a great selection of food for the holidays, including fresh produce.”

The Lakes Area Food Shelf is located at 29316 Patriot Ave. in Pequot Lakes and is open fro 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Those in need can get service inside the food shelf, and through drive-up and home delivery.

“In this extraordinary year, we’ve seen record numbers of families and individuals in our community rely on the food shelf,” food shelf board Chair Tim Moore said in the news release.

“Overall inflation and the high cost of fuel and shelter are leading to tough decisions, like do I pay rent or eat? Thanks to our donors, we can make sure no one is without food,” Moore said.

Through November, the food shelf served over 10,000 people, up from 4,600 in 2021. The food shelf's buying power and partnerships with local grocers and farms ensure a strong supply of nutrient rich food.

The Lakes Area Food Shelf is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) committed to keeping the lakes area hunger-free and treating all it serves with dignity and respect.

“We recognize and celebrate every individual,” Adams said. “For 42 years, this community food shelf, powered by volunteers and the contributions of so many, has served our friends and neighbors. In this time of giving and gratitude, we are here to help.”