Lakes Area Food Shelf and Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes donate 160 Thanksgiving meals

Program is made possible by volunteers and donations

Food shelf meal packing
Lakes Area Food Shelf volunteers in Pequot Lakes packed over 160 Thanksgiving dinners ahead of the 2022 holiday.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 30, 2022 03:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Volunteers from the Lakes Area Food Shelf and Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes packed 160 Thanksgiving baskets Sunday, Nov. 20.

Turkeys; stuffing mix; fresh yams, potatoes, onions, celery and apples; dinner rolls; pumpkin pie filling; fresh baked cookies; and more were distributed Monday, Nov. 21.

“Seeing the faces, joyful tears and smiles of our friends and neighbors as they receive food to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for their families brings gratitude and humility to all of us,” Lakes Area Food Shelf Director Kathy Adams said in a news release.

Thanksgiving food shelf meals
Grace United Methodist Church and the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes joined forces to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need, packing 160 meals for the 2022 holiday.
Contributed

“We work hard to address hunger by offering food to our friends and neighbors, but equally important — we offer community,” Adams said.

Bill Tollefson, outreach community member with Grace United Methodist Church, said in the release: “Grace United Methodist Church is fortunate to have the Lakes Area Food Shelf located right at the south edge of the church’s campus. We are so pleased to be focusing some of Grace’s outreach efforts by enhancing our working relationship with the food shelf.

"Our pastor, Jen Matthees, serves on the food shelf board, and we have focused our November mission work toward providing both volunteer help and monetary donations to support the food shelf, especially the critical Thanksgiving meal distribution," Tollefson said. "It has been such a blessing to work collaboratively in this way.”

letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Lakes Area Food Shelf is a community food shelf that is open to all and supported by many. Food shelf hours are 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays.

“We offer sincere appreciation to Grace United Methodist Church and all those who support Lakes Area Food Shelf so we can provide programs such as Thanksgiving boxes," Adams said. “We simply wouldn’t exist without the support of our community.”

Food Shelf Thanksgiving meals
Donations of time and food provided 160 Thanksgiving meals to those in need in 2022 through Grace United Methodist Church and Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed

Those who need food assistance, who would like to financially support Lakes Area Food Shelf or who would like to volunteer, are invited to contact the food shelf at lafs1@tds.net or 218-568-8474.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
