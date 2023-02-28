99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lakes area churches start Lenten food shelf challenge

Promotion supports Pequot Lakes and Crosslake food shelves

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 28, 2023 03:27 PM

CROW WING COUNTY — Seven lakes area churches in Crow Wing County are collecting food and finances to benefit the Pequot Lakes and Crosslake food shelves during Lent.

This is the third year of collecting food, and more churches have joined: Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes, Crosslake Presbyterian, St. Alice Catholic Church in Pequot Lakes, Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, Crosslake Lutheran Church, St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Nisswa and Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes.

Items of particular interest at local shelves include: coffee, hot tea, hot chocolate, oatmeal, facial tissues, peanut butter, tomato paste, oyster crackers, sugar, cooking sprays, taco kits, tortillas, canned meats, pasta sauce and noodles, bread products, wild rice and more.

The program began on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and will end Palm Sunday, April 2.

