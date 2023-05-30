99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake Shore to seek grants for remaining $1.8 - 2 million Gull Lake Trail work

Estimated $1.8 million to $2 million will be needed to extend trail to Nisswa city limits

Lake Shore acting mayor May 22, 2023.jpg
Lake Shore City Council member Andy Stewart, left, was acting mayor in John Poston's absence May 22, 2023. Also shown are council members John Terwilliger and Wayne Anderson.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 7:57 AM

LAKE SHORE — It will cost Lake Shore an additional $1.8 million to $2 million to complete the Gull Lake Trail from the top of the hill on County State Aid Highway 77 to the Lake Shore/Nisswa city limits.

These costs include boardwalk, retaining walls and land acquisition.

Read more Lake Shore City Council news

The council at its regular meeting Monday, May 22, approved a proposal from Widseth engineering firm for grant writing services for a Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission request for the trail on behalf of the city.

Estimated cost for the proposal is $5,000-$6,000.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The council also agreed to apply for grant navigation support for the city from the League of Minnesota Cities, which will provide grants up to $5,000 per city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, trail construction continues in Lake Shore from Bar Harbor Supper Club, over the Gull Lake Narrows, past Zorbaz on Gull to the Whitney Gravel Pit entrance.

Public safety

Police reported 79 incidents in April, including 32 traffic-related incidents and 47 miscellaneous calls.

Police issued 22 traffic warnings and three traffic citations. Miscellaneous calls included five suspicious activity reports, one property damage complaint and one snowmobile through ice. Police assisted other agencies four times.

In April, firefighters had 27 calls, including 21 emergency medical services calls, two fire alarms, two car crashes and one each carbon monoxide call and mutual aid to Brainerd.

In other business May 22, the council:

  • Agreed to close city hall Monday, July 3.
  • Appointed Terry Hansen to the wastewater/road committee.

Mayor John Poston was absent May 22.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
take a kid fishing (7).jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus fourth graders hit the lake
May 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Whitefish Chain Yacht Club lists summer classes
May 30, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group to meet June 1 in East Gull Lake
May 30, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
Local
Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa isn’t a detour route
May 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
053023-breezy-belle-bbt.jpg
Local
Breezy Point Women's Club to meet June 7
May 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal