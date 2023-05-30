Lake Shore to seek grants for remaining $1.8 - 2 million Gull Lake Trail work

LAKE SHORE — It will cost Lake Shore an additional $1.8 million to $2 million to complete the Gull Lake Trail from the top of the hill on County State Aid Highway 77 to the Lake Shore/Nisswa city limits.

These costs include boardwalk, retaining walls and land acquisition.

The council at its regular meeting Monday, May 22, approved a proposal from Widseth engineering firm for grant writing services for a Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission request for the trail on behalf of the city.

Estimated cost for the proposal is $5,000-$6,000.

The council also agreed to apply for grant navigation support for the city from the League of Minnesota Cities, which will provide grants up to $5,000 per city.

Meanwhile, trail construction continues in Lake Shore from Bar Harbor Supper Club, over the Gull Lake Narrows, past Zorbaz on Gull to the Whitney Gravel Pit entrance.

Public safety

Police reported 79 incidents in April, including 32 traffic-related incidents and 47 miscellaneous calls.

Police issued 22 traffic warnings and three traffic citations. Miscellaneous calls included five suspicious activity reports, one property damage complaint and one snowmobile through ice. Police assisted other agencies four times.

In April, firefighters had 27 calls, including 21 emergency medical services calls, two fire alarms, two car crashes and one each carbon monoxide call and mutual aid to Brainerd.

In other business May 22, the council:

Agreed to close city hall Monday, July 3.

Appointed Terry Hansen to the wastewater/road committee.

Mayor John Poston was absent May 22.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.