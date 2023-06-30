Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lake Shore seeks public input on Fritz Loven Park bridge options

Meeting set July 6 at city hall

083022-fritz-loven-bridge-lake-side.jpg
The Fritz Loven Park bridge seen from the east (or lake) side.
Denton Newman Jr. / PineandLakes.com
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 7:57 AM

LAKE SHORE — An informational meeting about replacing the Fritz Loven Park bridge in Lake Shore will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at city hall.

A brief presentation will recap findings and facts gathered to date regarding the existing bridge and replacement alternatives reviewed with the city’s road committee, City Engineer Dave Reese, with Widseth engineering firm, told the council at its regular meeting Monday, June 26.

Options include a narrower bridge the city would fund or a wider bridge that would be eligible for state aid.

The council wants public input on the options.

Reese said the state requires the city design a bridge that will pass the anticipated flood stage, and his firm has information for that. The bridge floods two to three times a year, council member Andy Stewart said.

Stewart asked why the city doesn’t raise the road a foot or two so the bridge doesn’t flood.

The city may need to work with the Minnesota Land Trust if it realigns the road, City Administrator Teri Hastings said.

For background, Reese said a Cass County bridge inspection recommended repair or replacement of the bridge over Stony Brook in Fritz Loven Park. The council is committed to replacing rather than repairing the bridge because of deterioration.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

