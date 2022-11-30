Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake Shore seeks applicants for mayor

Mayor will be appointed Jan. 3 to fulfill Krista Knudsen's term after she was elected to state House seat

LakeShoreSign2.JPG
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
November 30, 2022 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE SHORE — The Lake Shore City Council will appoint a mayor at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after accepting the resignation of Mayor Krista Knudsen effective Jan. 2.

Krista Knudsen.jpg
Krista Knudsen

Knudsen was elected in November to the state District 5A House of Representatives seat. She has two years left in her first term as Lake Shore mayor.

The appointed mayor will serve for those two years, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The city will accept letters of interest until 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Interested residents should submit a one-page letter of interest confirming their eligibility, describing why they are interested in serving the community and summarizing their qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility requirements include being eligible to vote in Minnesota, being age 21 or older and having maintained residency in Lake Shore for at least 30 days as of the date of appointment.

Read more Lake Shore City Council news
083022-fritz-loven-bridge-deck.jpg
Local
Shorthanded Lake Shore City Council takes no action on Fritz Loven Park bridge replacement
Council wants to take its time and get questions answered
December 02, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Lake Shore City Council increases sewer rates
Mayor Krista Knutsen said the increase was "not unexpected."
November 01, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Lake Shore City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Lake Shore's preliminary levy totals $1,606,653, or $49,000 more than this year
Reasons for hike are outlined and include a reduction in revenue and a capital outlay increase
October 04, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Bear at Lake Shore City Council budget workshop Sept. 14, 2022.jpg
Local
Small black bear interrupts business at Lake Shore City Hall when he shows up at the door
Apparently losing interest in a budget workshop, the bear ambled off
September 27, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
083022-fritz-loven-bridge-approach.jpg
Local
Fritz Loven Park bridge replacement addressed in Lake Shore
Study will look at one- and two-lane bridge options
August 30, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore City Council July 25, 2022
Local
Golf cart use will be allowed on Lake Shore city streets
City council models ordinance after one Nisswa adopted in 2021
July 29, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore Life Saver Awards June 27, 2022, group.jpeg
Local
Firefighters, first responders, bystander recognized for saving man's life in Lake Shore
Man suffered cardiac arrest May 1, 2022
July 08, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore City Council members, mayor and her daughter at council meeting
Local
June 9 event planned at park to celebrate Lake Shore's 75th anniversary
Public event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Fritz Loven Park with food, beverages, gift card drawings, a bounce house for kids and more
May 27, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Email letters of interest to Teri Hastings, city administrator, at thastings@cityoflakeshore.com or mail letters to the City of Lake Shore, attention Teri Hastings, 8583 Interlachen Road, Lake Shore, MN 56468.

Knudsen’s resignation letter reads, in part:

“It is bittersweet to write this letter. For the last ten years, I have had the honor of serving our beloved city as a councilmember and mayor. I’ve learned and grown so much in these roles. I am truly grateful for every person I have had the privilege of working with during this time.”

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, a half hour before its regular meeting, for an appreciation gathering for Knudsen and longtime council member Doug Miller, who did not see reelection.

Knudsen was elected mayor in 2020 after serving as a council member since 2013.

Miller has been a council member since 2007.

The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

City hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26.

Kudsen and council member Henry Cote were absent Monday.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: LAKE SHORE CITY COUNCILLAKE SHOREGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal