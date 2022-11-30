Lake Shore seeks applicants for mayor

LAKE SHORE — The Lake Shore City Council will appoint a mayor at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after accepting the resignation of Mayor Krista Knudsen effective Jan. 2.

Krista Knudsen

Knudsen was elected in November to the state District 5A House of Representatives seat. She has two years left in her first term as Lake Shore mayor.

The appointed mayor will serve for those two years, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The city will accept letters of interest until 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Interested residents should submit a one-page letter of interest confirming their eligibility, describing why they are interested in serving the community and summarizing their qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility requirements include being eligible to vote in Minnesota, being age 21 or older and having maintained residency in Lake Shore for at least 30 days as of the date of appointment.

Email letters of interest to Teri Hastings, city administrator, at thastings@cityoflakeshore.com or mail letters to the City of Lake Shore, attention Teri Hastings, 8583 Interlachen Road, Lake Shore, MN 56468.

Knudsen’s resignation letter reads, in part:

“It is bittersweet to write this letter. For the last ten years, I have had the honor of serving our beloved city as a councilmember and mayor. I’ve learned and grown so much in these roles. I am truly grateful for every person I have had the privilege of working with during this time.”

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, a half hour before its regular meeting, for an appreciation gathering for Knudsen and longtime council member Doug Miller, who did not see reelection.

Knudsen was elected mayor in 2020 after serving as a council member since 2013.

Miller has been a council member since 2007.

The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

City hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26.

Kudsen and council member Henry Cote were absent Monday.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.