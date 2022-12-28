Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake Shore residents to see 3.1% increase in city portion of taxes

Total levy is $1,763,418 with a budget increase of 2.7% overall

Lake Shore City Hall 1.JPG
Lake Shore City Hall. PineandLakes Echo Journal file photo.
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 28, 2022 05:01 AM
LAKE SHORE — Lake Shore property taxpayers will see a 3.1% increase in the city portion of their property taxes in 2023 after the city council adopted a 2023 general revenue tax levy and budget.

The preliminary levy totals $1,606,653, or $49,000 more than this year’s tax levy.

The debt levy is $156,765 for a total levy of $1,763,418 and a budget increase of 2.7% overall.

These are the same numbers the council preliminarily approved in September.

The council also approved a 5% cost-of-living increase for employees.

Highlights of the 2023 budget include:

  • Reduction in revenue: Overall revenue was reduced by $5,676, the majority coming from special assessments. Since special assessments go back to capital outlay for roads, they should not be used to reduce the levy.
  • Capital outlay increase of $12,500. An additional $15,000 was added to maintenance equipment for the potential purchase of a “Toolcat” or similar utility work machine.
  • Cost-of-living increase of 5% for employees. This number was obtained by a poll of surrounding communities and the consumer price index for the Midwest region as of July 22, which was at 8.6%.
  • A slight increase in the sewer contract price as the city contracts with Pequot Lakes instead of the Pine River Area Sanitary District.
  • A $350 increase for the audit.
  • Energy: Natural gas and power increases in 2023.
  • Liability insurance increase of $4,000.
  • Workers compensation increase, though it isn’t as significant as in 2022.
  • Last year the city budgeted to update the cemetery software. This work is in progress with the cost most likely coming from the 2023 budget.
  • A $5,000 addition for office equipment and furnishings.
  • A $5,000 addition for elections, which is half of what should be needed for 2024 elections.

Health insurance for employees is stable with little or no increase.
A request for $1,025 from the Initiative Foundation and $750 from the Lakes Area Food Shelf are included in the budget.

The sewer budget includes a quarterly sewer user fee increase from $133.75 per equivalent residential connection to $143.11 per ERC.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

