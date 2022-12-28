Lake Shore residents to see 3.1% increase in city portion of taxes
Total levy is $1,763,418 with a budget increase of 2.7% overall
LAKE SHORE — Lake Shore property taxpayers will see a 3.1% increase in the city portion of their property taxes in 2023 after the city council adopted a 2023 general revenue tax levy and budget.
The preliminary levy totals $1,606,653, or $49,000 more than this year’s tax levy.
The debt levy is $156,765 for a total levy of $1,763,418 and a budget increase of 2.7% overall.
These are the same numbers the council preliminarily approved in September.
The council also approved a 5% cost-of-living increase for employees.
Highlights of the 2023 budget include:
- Reduction in revenue: Overall revenue was reduced by $5,676, the majority coming from special assessments. Since special assessments go back to capital outlay for roads, they should not be used to reduce the levy.
- Capital outlay increase of $12,500. An additional $15,000 was added to maintenance equipment for the potential purchase of a “Toolcat” or similar utility work machine.
- Cost-of-living increase of 5% for employees. This number was obtained by a poll of surrounding communities and the consumer price index for the Midwest region as of July 22, which was at 8.6%.
- A slight increase in the sewer contract price as the city contracts with Pequot Lakes instead of the Pine River Area Sanitary District.
- A $350 increase for the audit.
- Energy: Natural gas and power increases in 2023.
- Liability insurance increase of $4,000.
- Workers compensation increase, though it isn’t as significant as in 2022.
- Last year the city budgeted to update the cemetery software. This work is in progress with the cost most likely coming from the 2023 budget.
- A $5,000 addition for office equipment and furnishings.
- A $5,000 addition for elections, which is half of what should be needed for 2024 elections.
Health insurance for employees is stable with little or no increase.
A request for $1,025 from the Initiative Foundation and $750 from the Lakes Area Food Shelf are included in the budget.
The sewer budget includes a quarterly sewer user fee increase from $133.75 per equivalent residential connection to $143.11 per ERC.
