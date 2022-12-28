Lake Shore residents to see 3.1% increase in city portion of taxes

LAKE SHORE — Lake Shore property taxpayers will see a 3.1% increase in the city portion of their property taxes in 2023 after the city council adopted a 2023 general revenue tax levy and budget.

The preliminary levy totals $1,606,653, or $49,000 more than this year’s tax levy.

The debt levy is $156,765 for a total levy of $1,763,418 and a budget increase of 2.7% overall.

These are the same numbers the council preliminarily approved in September.

The council also approved a 5% cost-of-living increase for employees.

Highlights of the 2023 budget include:

Reduction in revenue: Overall revenue was reduced by $5,676, the majority coming from special assessments. Since special assessments go back to capital outlay for roads, they should not be used to reduce the levy.

Capital outlay increase of $12,500. An additional $15,000 was added to maintenance equipment for the potential purchase of a “Toolcat” or similar utility work machine.

Cost-of-living increase of 5% for employees. This number was obtained by a poll of surrounding communities and the consumer price index for the Midwest region as of July 22, which was at 8.6%.

A slight increase in the sewer contract price as the city contracts with Pequot Lakes instead of the Pine River Area Sanitary District.

A $350 increase for the audit.

Energy: Natural gas and power increases in 2023.

Liability insurance increase of $4,000.

Workers compensation increase, though it isn’t as significant as in 2022.

Last year the city budgeted to update the cemetery software. This work is in progress with the cost most likely coming from the 2023 budget.

A $5,000 addition for office equipment and furnishings.

A $5,000 addition for elections, which is half of what should be needed for 2024 elections.

Health insurance for employees is stable with little or no increase.

A request for $1,025 from the Initiative Foundation and $750 from the Lakes Area Food Shelf are included in the budget.

The sewer budget includes a quarterly sewer user fee increase from $133.75 per equivalent residential connection to $143.11 per ERC.

