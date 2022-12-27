Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake Shore, Nisswa face $2 million shortfall to complete Gull Lake Trail

Estimated cost is $5.4 million, and cities have $3.4 million in grant funding

Krista Knudsen at last Lake Shore City Council meeting as mayor.jpg
Lake Shore Mayor Krista Knudsen presides at her last council meeting Dec. 19, 2022, before joining the state Legislature in January as a legislator.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 27, 2022 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE SHORE — Lake Shore and Nisswa find themselves $2 million short to complete their sections of the Gull Lake Trail.

The Lake Shore City Council approved final Gull Lake Trail plans at their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19, contingent upon approval from county engineers in Cass and Crow Wing counties.

Bidding would occur after all final approvals are received.

Read more Lake Shore City Council news
083022-fritz-loven-bridge-deck.jpg
Local
Shorthanded Lake Shore City Council takes no action on Fritz Loven Park bridge replacement
Council wants to take its time and get questions answered
December 02, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
LakeShoreSign2.JPG
Local
Lake Shore seeks applicants for mayor
Mayor will be appointed Jan. 3 to fulfill Krista Knudsen's term after she was elected to state House seat
November 30, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Lake Shore City Council increases sewer rates
Mayor Krista Knutsen said the increase was "not unexpected."
November 01, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Lake Shore City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Lake Shore's preliminary levy totals $1,606,653, or $49,000 more than this year
Reasons for hike are outlined and include a reduction in revenue and a capital outlay increase
October 04, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Bear at Lake Shore City Council budget workshop Sept. 14, 2022.jpg
Local
Small black bear interrupts business at Lake Shore City Hall when he shows up at the door
Apparently losing interest in a budget workshop, the bear ambled off
September 27, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
083022-fritz-loven-bridge-approach.jpg
Local
Fritz Loven Park bridge replacement addressed in Lake Shore
Study will look at one- and two-lane bridge options
August 30, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore City Council July 25, 2022
Local
Golf cart use will be allowed on Lake Shore city streets
City council models ordinance after one Nisswa adopted in 2021
July 29, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore Life Saver Awards June 27, 2022, group.jpeg
Local
Firefighters, first responders, bystander recognized for saving man's life in Lake Shore
Man suffered cardiac arrest May 1, 2022
July 08, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

A joint project with Nisswa, the two communities have $3.4 million in grant funds, but completing the trail is estimated at $5.4 million.

City staff have a meeting this week with the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails group to talk about options regarding the shortfall in funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Shore will be responsible for 60% of the cost because of a bridge, and Nisswa 40%.

Former Mayor and retiring state Rep. John Poston said some of the state’s budget surplus will be dedicated to parks and trails, and he encouraged Mayor Krista Knudsen, the incoming House District 5A state representative, to seek funds for the trail in her new political role.

Krista Knudsen receives certificate at Lake Shore City Council meeting.jpg
Lake Shore City Administrator Teri Hastings gives Mayor Krista Knudsen a certificate of thanks for her 10 years of service to the city Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Last meeting

It’s definitely been an honor and this is bittersweet leaving. We are so blessed to have the staff that we have. Thank you for everything you do.
Krista Knudsen

At her last meeting, a tearful Knudsen accepted a certificate for her 10 years of service to Lake Shore.

“It’s definitely been an honor and this is bittersweet leaving,” she said. “We are so blessed to have the staff that we have. Thank you for everything you do.”

It was also the last meeting for council member Doug Miller, who served for 16 years on the council. However, Miller was absent, meaning another council member had to take over his usual motion at the end of the meeting to adjourn.

Miller was first elected in 2006, serving four terms before opting not to seek a fifth four-year term in November.

Knudsen was elected to a four-year mayor term in 2020, after serving as a council member from 2013-2020. She won four-year council terms in 2012 and 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Knudsen’s resignation effective Jan. 2 to join the state Legislature, the council accepted applications and will appoint a mayor at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

There are two applicants. The appointed mayor will serve through Dec. 31, 2024.

Public safety

Police had 67 reports in November, including 30 traffic related incidents and 37 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic incidents included 19 warnings and two traffic citations. Miscellaneous calls included two suspicious activity reports and one each theft complaint and property damage report.

The Nisswa Fire Department, which serves Lake Shore, reported 28 calls in November, including 25 emergency service calls, two car crashes and one carbon monoxide call.

After leadership elections, Shawn Bailey remains as chief and Joe Hall as assistant chief. Captains are Justin Stahnke, Matt Jorgens, Andy Schaefer and Josh Waagmeester. Secretary is Elizabeth Thurlow.

In other business Monday, the council:

  • Heard from Knudsen, who asked that the council start talking about cannabis dispensaries and consider a possible moratorium on cannabis related items until discussions are held. Knudsen believes cannabis will become legal next year.
  • Appointed three hearing officers in case they are needed in the administrative citation process.
  • Learned the city issued five land use permits in November for a total valuation of $85,400.
  • Approved a proposal for engineering services with Widseth for 2023 street improvements for $90,500. Roads include Nottingham Road, Little John Road, Waseya Woods Drive, Fernmont Road and Bent Arrow Road.
  • Learned the state’s audit will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: LAKE SHORE CITY COUNCILLAKE SHOREGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSGULL LAKE TRAIL
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What to read next
Scavenger hunt.jpg
Local
Prizes available for Happy Dancing Turtle’s winter bingo scavenger hunt
Entries may be completed and submitted by Jan. 15
December 27, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Balsam Moon: How do we begin to live more sustainable lives? Part 1
A few tips on less stressful, sustainable living.
December 27, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
Local
Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events showcased
Take a look at upcoming theater performances, music events and more
December 27, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists January 2023 services
Various services help families in the Pine River-Backus area
December 26, 2022 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal