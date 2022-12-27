Lake Shore, Nisswa face $2 million shortfall to complete Gull Lake Trail

LAKE SHORE — Lake Shore and Nisswa find themselves $2 million short to complete their sections of the Gull Lake Trail.

The Lake Shore City Council approved final Gull Lake Trail plans at their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19, contingent upon approval from county engineers in Cass and Crow Wing counties.

Bidding would occur after all final approvals are received.

A joint project with Nisswa, the two communities have $3.4 million in grant funds, but completing the trail is estimated at $5.4 million.

City staff have a meeting this week with the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails group to talk about options regarding the shortfall in funds.

Lake Shore will be responsible for 60% of the cost because of a bridge, and Nisswa 40%.

Former Mayor and retiring state Rep. John Poston said some of the state’s budget surplus will be dedicated to parks and trails, and he encouraged Mayor Krista Knudsen, the incoming House District 5A state representative, to seek funds for the trail in her new political role.

Lake Shore City Administrator Teri Hastings gives Mayor Krista Knudsen a certificate of thanks for her 10 years of service to the city Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Last meeting

At her last meeting, a tearful Knudsen accepted a certificate for her 10 years of service to Lake Shore.

“It’s definitely been an honor and this is bittersweet leaving,” she said. “We are so blessed to have the staff that we have. Thank you for everything you do.”

It was also the last meeting for council member Doug Miller, who served for 16 years on the council. However, Miller was absent, meaning another council member had to take over his usual motion at the end of the meeting to adjourn.

Miller was first elected in 2006, serving four terms before opting not to seek a fifth four-year term in November.

Knudsen was elected to a four-year mayor term in 2020, after serving as a council member from 2013-2020. She won four-year council terms in 2012 and 2016.

With Knudsen’s resignation effective Jan. 2 to join the state Legislature, the council accepted applications and will appoint a mayor at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

There are two applicants. The appointed mayor will serve through Dec. 31, 2024.

Public safety

Police had 67 reports in November, including 30 traffic related incidents and 37 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic incidents included 19 warnings and two traffic citations. Miscellaneous calls included two suspicious activity reports and one each theft complaint and property damage report.

The Nisswa Fire Department, which serves Lake Shore, reported 28 calls in November, including 25 emergency service calls, two car crashes and one carbon monoxide call.

After leadership elections, Shawn Bailey remains as chief and Joe Hall as assistant chief. Captains are Justin Stahnke, Matt Jorgens, Andy Schaefer and Josh Waagmeester. Secretary is Elizabeth Thurlow.

In other business Monday, the council:

Heard from Knudsen, who asked that the council start talking about cannabis dispensaries and consider a possible moratorium on cannabis related items until discussions are held. Knudsen believes cannabis will become legal next year.

Appointed three hearing officers in case they are needed in the administrative citation process.

Learned the city issued five land use permits in November for a total valuation of $85,400.

Approved a proposal for engineering services with Widseth for 2023 street improvements for $90,500. Roads include Nottingham Road, Little John Road, Waseya Woods Drive, Fernmont Road and Bent Arrow Road.

Learned the state’s audit will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10.



