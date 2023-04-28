Lake Shore council approves funds request for police radios

LAKE SHORE — In its regular meeting Monday, April 24, the Lake Shore City Council unanimously voted to adopt a resolution supporting a community impact funding application for the Lake Shore Police Department.

The application, submitted to Sourcewell, requests financial support to allow the police department to purchase new 800 mHz police radios, as those currently in use will soon be outdated.

Police Sgt. Mike Heldt said the new radios would operate similar to what the department currently has, but they have an added encryption feature.

The council also approved the police department’s 2023 agreement with the Gull Chain of Lakes Association to provide law enforcement services for the inspection and enforcement of aquatic invasive species at the Department of Natural Resources’ public access.

GCOLA covers all wages and fringe costs for having an officer at the access.

“One issue that I may have this year, though, is we may not have the staff to spend all that, so we're just going to go with what we have,” Police Chief Steve Sundstrom said. “We will provide an officer when we can and if we can't, there may be times where we will not have an officer there on a weekend.”

The council also approved Alex Kuhn as an alternate on the planning commission.

In March, the Lake Shore Police Department responded to 73 incidents, including 29 traffic warnings, three traffic citations, one crash and one theft.

The Nisswa Fire Department, which covers Lake Shore, responded to 33 calls in March — 27 emergency medical services calls, two crashes and four fire alarms.

Council member Andy Stewart was not in attendance Monday.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com .