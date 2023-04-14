99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lake Shore City Council sets THC moratorium

The moratorium is for one year

Lake Shore City Hall 1.JPG
Lake Shore City Hall. PineandLakes Echo Journal file photo.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 6:57 AM

LAKE SHORE — In its Monday, March 27, meeting, the Lake Shore City Council voted unanimously to place a one-year moratorium on the sale of tetrahydrocannabinol - or THC - products in the city.

The moratorium prohibits “the establishment of new uses or the expansion of existing uses related to the sales, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products.” The city of Nisswa approved a similar moratorium in August 2022, as have several other cities throughout the state.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The state law permits the sale of edible cannabinoid products provided that a product sold for human or animal consumption is within specified limits for the amount of THC in them.

State legislators passed a bill legalizing the purchase of food and beverages containing up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving in July.

Mayor John Poston, who served in the Minnesota House of Representative at the time of the legalization, said it was part of an omnibus bill in which the language was “very confusing.”

Additionally, Poston said the state legalized THC products without giving direction to cities on how to regulate or license their use or sale.

“We are not a city with a main street, so we are probably not going to have anyone opening up shops or anything here,” Poston said, “but we want to wait until the dust settles on this, so we know how to manage it.”

The council also awarded a contract to Knife River Corporation in Baxter for road improvements on Springside Drive, Nottingham Road, Little John Road, Waseya Woods Drive Fernmont Road and Bent Arrow Road. Knife River Corporation was the lowest bidder at $556,175.86 – roughly $30,000 below the city’s estimate for the project.

In other action, the council:

  • Approved its contract with the Nisswa Fire Department. Lake Shore will pay $84,128 for services, with an additional $6,334 going to the Firemen’s Relief Association.
  • Approved a bid from Chosen Valley Testing totaling $11,050 for geotechnical testing for the Fritz Loven Bridge.

In February, the Lake Shore Police Department responded to 87 incidents, including five crashes, one snowmobile crash and five animal complaints.

Read more Lake Shore City Council news

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
