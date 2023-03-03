Lake Shore City Council approves Gull Lake Trail construction bid

LAKE SHORE — Work on the Gull Lake Trail in Lake Shore and Nisswa may soon be underway.

In its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27, the Lake Shore City Council approved a bid from Anderson Brothers Construction for $2,784,590 for construction of the trail.

Based on a breakdown from Widseth engineering firm, Lake Shore would cover roughly 54.4% of the cost of the project, while Nisswa would handle the remaining 45.6%.

The total cost of the project — including construction, design and land acquisition — is projected to be $3,787,382, with Lake Shore covering $1,992,839 of it.

Officials with Widseth said the “major thing” regarding construction is getting necessary trees cleared by March 31. They are not allowed to clear trees after that date due to the habits of a protected long-eared bat species.

The council’s approval of the bid is contingent on the Nisswa City Council agreeing to it as well, Mayor John Poston said.

The Nisswa City Council is expected to approve the bid at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

The Lake Shore City Council also agreed to accept a counter offer of $1,000 from an area landowner for right-of-way acquisition. The city’s initial offer was $250, and City Engineer Dave Reese said going through the processes like condemnation would cost more in time and resources than the difference in offers.

Lake Shore is looking to complete the trail from the Bar Harbor Townhomes at the County Road 78-County State Aid Highway 77 intersection to the top of the hill at the Whitney gravel pit.

Nisswa hopes to complete the trail on Lower Roy Lake Road and Hazelwood Drive.

The city will need to complete the remaining section on CSAH 77 to link the trail to Lake Shore’s portion.

