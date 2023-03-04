Lake Shore City Council approves Fritz Loven Park bridge replacement study

LAKE SHORE — In its Monday, Feb. 27, meeting, the Lake Shore City Council voted unanimously to approve a proposal from Widseth engineering firm of Baxter for professional services regarding the Fritz Loven Park bridge replacement project.

Services include existing conditions survey, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, geotechnical evaluation and hosting a public informational meeting.

The cost to the city is $24,850. City engineer Dave Reese said he expects this to take 45 to 60 days to complete.

Cass County identified significant deficiencies in the existing bridge that goes over Stony Brook in 2022 and recommended the city rectify them.

The city council decided at that time that simply repairing the decades-old bridge was not a long-term solution.

“I think everyone fully understands the sentiment to minimize the impacts from this bridge project to the park,” Reese said. “We are trying to navigate the best possible way to replace the bridge with a safe bridge.”

Options to build a 48-foot long replacement bridge have included:

An estimated $352,200 for a 12-foot wide, single-lane manufactured bridge financed solely by the city.

An estimated $476,000 for a 20-foot wide, two-lane state compliant bridge that would be eligible for state bridge bond funding. The city would be responsible for $20,000.

The city’s road committee recommended the council choose the 20-foot wide bridge. The council never took action on either option.

Public safety

In January, the Lake Shore Police Department responded to 73 incidents, including three motor vehicle crashes and two snowmobile crashes.

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to 36 incidents, including one brush fire, one fish house fire and one snowmobile crash.

