99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake Shore City Council appoints new mayor

The new mayor will finish the remaining two years of Mayor Krista Knudsen's term.

John Poston
John Poston
By Megan Buffington
January 06, 2023 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE SHORE — Lake Shore appointed former state Rep.and Lake Shore Mayor John Poston in a three-minute special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Poston will serve for the remaining two years of former Mayor Krista Knudsen’s term, as she won election in November to the Minnesota House District 5A seat.

Krista Knudsen.jpg
Local
Lake Shore mayor wins election to state House seat
City will appoint a mayor in January to serve remaining two years of Krista Knudsen's term
November 18, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Lake Shore received two applications for the open mayor position – Poston and city council member Wayne Anderson.

Anderson withdrew his name from consideration Monday evening just before 6 p.m. via email and was not present at the special meeting.

Poston was appointed to the Lake Shore City Council in 2011 and was mayor in 2014 before winning election to the state House of Representatives in 2016.

He served three terms in the House and retired at the end of 2022. Poston had initially planned to run for state Senate but changed his plans after redistricting created new legislative districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson was first elected to the council in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. He is in the middle of his second four-year term on the council.

Megan Buffington, Echo Journal reporter, may be reached at megan.buffington@pineandlakes.com. She is a 2021 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Related Topics: LAKE SHORELAKE SHORE CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pelican Lake Conservation Club to hold pancake breakfast for Lakes Area Food Shelf
Food shelf volunteers will be helping serve and available to answer questions about their organization.
January 06, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 graduates
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
January 05, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events listed
Take a look at upcoming winter events both inside and outside
January 05, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Shari Monahan Hopkins
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year finds joy in helping others
Shari Monahan, Hopkins Health and Wellness - Lakes Area Clinic office manager, received the 2023 Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year award from the Chamber of Commerce.
January 05, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington