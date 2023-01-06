Lake Shore City Council appoints new mayor

LAKE SHORE — Lake Shore appointed former state Rep.and Lake Shore Mayor John Poston in a three-minute special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Poston will serve for the remaining two years of former Mayor Krista Knudsen’s term, as she won election in November to the Minnesota House District 5A seat.

Lake Shore received two applications for the open mayor position – Poston and city council member Wayne Anderson.

Anderson withdrew his name from consideration Monday evening just before 6 p.m. via email and was not present at the special meeting.

Poston was appointed to the Lake Shore City Council in 2011 and was mayor in 2014 before winning election to the state House of Representatives in 2016.

He served three terms in the House and retired at the end of 2022. Poston had initially planned to run for state Senate but changed his plans after redistricting created new legislative districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson was first elected to the council in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. He is in the middle of his second four-year term on the council.

Megan Buffington, Echo Journal reporter, may be reached at megan.buffington@pineandlakes.com. She is a 2021 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.