Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake property owners can help loons, other wildlife too

Use these landscaping ideas to help provide wildlife food and shelter

landscaping for loons.jpeg
Jodi Eberhardt's loon landscaping includes a wildlife corner with a place to watch wildlife and a small, mowed path to the dock.
Contributed / Jodi Eberhardt
By Jodi Eberhardt
Today at 7:57 AM

Last summer a neighbor asked me why they can’t get loons to nest on the platform they put out year after year.

The answer is that loon territory is already very well defined on Lake Ossawinnamakee. There are nesting sites on either side of this property and a new loon family would be chased away.

We can’t all put out a loon nest, but we can all help the loons. It’s not just nesting territories that loons need, it’s clear water, places to fish and places to hide the young from passing boat traffic.

A few years back, Bonnie Hiniker at Sunshine Gardens in Pine River shared a planting idea she’s been using on lakeshore properties. It’s called a “Wildlife Corner." She creates a pretty planting of trees, flowers and tall grasses along the shore and up property line.

This little ecosystem is great for watching wildlife — and it’s good for the lake too.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how is this landscaping for loons?

These areas produce more fish and clean water. Trees and native plants attract birds and insects. The planting on the shoreline provides habitat for frogs to live and dragonflies to hatch.

Because this area isn’t used for recreation, leaving native plants in the water provides spawning areas and habitat for fish. Critically, this corner absorbs stormwater, which reduces sediment flowing into the lake — making the water clear.

It also reduces fertilizer going into the lake, which results in lower algae and weed growth.

It’s even better if two neighbors go together and put wildlife corners on the same property line. Adjacent properties can create a larger area for wildlife. Wildlife corners can also be used as a privacy buffer along the shoreline.

If you think that sounds interesting, here’s how to create your own wildlife corner:

  1. Stop mowing the corner area. Try out the size and location before planting. See what grows by itself.
  2. Contact Bonnie at Sunshine Gardens ( https://sunshinegardens.tripod.com ) to recommend plants for your area. Take photos to the nursery. Maybe you can simply add flowers and shrubs to what’s already growing.
  3. Don’t want to take it on? Hire it out. Work with an area provider to just do the project for you. Contact Sheila Boldt at Pinehaven Shoreline Restoration ( https://www.facebook.com/pinehavenrestorations ) or Laura at Great Roots Shoreline Restoration ( https://www.facebook.com/greatrootsmn ).
  4. If you have a complicated site, you may wish to contact the Crow Wing Soli and Water Conservation District for an assessment and to give you some ideas about stormwater management.

Give it a try. Our loons will thank you.
Jodi Eberhardt is a member of the Pine River Watershed Alliance

What To Read Next
Chelsey P Summer BSH photo.jpg
Community
Summer bingo scavenger hunt runs through July in Pine River
20h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CILIonsJune2023 BEST.JPG
Local
Ideal Township sports new dugouts
21h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Don Gabrielson 1 (1).jpg
Local
Contest winners announced in Pine River We Are Water contest
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070923-Vogts-Notes-biking-naked.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: I promise, you’ll never catch me biking naked anywhere
3h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
070923-faith-freedom-in-chains.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Freedom in chains
4h ago
 · 
By  Pastor Zach Broom
070823-pine-river-last-windrow-shutterstock.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Barclay made the right choice in Pine River
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal