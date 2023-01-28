STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Lake Country Nordic Ski Club announces ski schedule for Pine River-Backus area

Group enjoys the outdoors throughout winter season

012823-x-country-skiing-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 28, 2023
CASS COUNTY — The Lake Country Nordic Ski Club has scheduled ski outings for the remainder of the winter season.

The group will meet at designated parking lots for each ski trail at 10 a.m. and ski for 1-2 hours. Skiers will then meet back at the parking lot, and those who choose will continue on for lunch.

  • Wednesday, Feb. 1: Washburn Trail.
  • Saturday, Feb. 4: Goose Lake Trail.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 8: Hiram Trail.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 15: Cut Lake Trail.
  • Saturday, Feb. 18, Hiram Trail.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 22: Washburn Trail.
  • Wednesday, March 1: Goose Lake Trail.
  • Wednesday, March 8: Cut Lake Trail.
Organizers ask that skiers who encounter groomers express their thanks for the work they have done preparing the trails following the early winter storms.

No dogs are allowed on the trails during ski season. Walking, hiking and snowshoeing are also not allowed.

