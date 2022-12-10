Lake Country Faces: This Santa's stepping out

CROSSLAKE — One could say Roger Freeman was destined to play the role of Santa Claus.

I wore a longer beard before it was fashionable. I have always had people and kids give me this look all times of the year. In those situations, I just give them a wink and with the little kids, their eyes get huge. Roger Freeman, aka Santa Claus

The Brainerd resident has dressed as St. Nick in smaller, more personal settings for more than a decade, and the outfit has not been much of a departure from his usual appearance.

“I have typically always worn my beard longer,” Freeman said. “I've had a beard for about 50 years. I wore a longer beard before it was fashionable. I have always had people and kids give me this look all times of the year. In those situations, I just give them a wink and with the little kids, their eyes get huge.”

After 14 years of dressing as the big guy for family and volunteering at assisted living facilities, he is “going public” as Santa, having worked a few events in Crosslake — most recently, the Holiday at the Dam event Saturday, Dec. 3, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Recreation Area – with one more on the schedule.

“It really started out with my wife's father playing Santa for many years, primarily for the grandkids,” Freeman said. “After the kids got older, there was kind of a pause in that, but our kids had kids. Then I started playing him.”

With children and grandchildren living in the Crosslake area, Freeman was contacted by Andrea Martin, retail manager at Common Goods in Crosslake and a friend of his daughter. Martin had seen photos of him as Santa on social media, and she asked him to play the part at a Common Goods event in early November.

Roger and Mary Freeman, as Santa and Mrs. Claus, were at Common Goods in Crosslake to welcome shoppers to the Christmas Showcase event Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

In addition to Common Goods and the Holiday at the Dam, Freeman will don the red coat for an event at Squirrelly Mama Family Boutique in Crosslake Town Square this weekend.

But with a large white beard and a handful of red clothes in his closet, it is by no means uncommon for him to be confused with Santa at all times of the year, or for adults to ask for cars for Christmas simply when passing by.

“Years ago, that used to take me off guard,” Freeman said. “I would be like, ‘What are you talking about?’ But now, it’s pretty commonplace. … It has just kind of always been a little part of me.”

In one of the (facilities), I visited a little lady who was 100 years old and was dying, and when I did she perked right up. The smile on her face was pretty special. Roger Freeman

Volunteering at assisted living facilities seems to be a bit of a niche for Freeman as Santa Claus, who said the elderly often respond to the sight of Santa with as much jubilation as a small child.

“With people in memory care, they can remember things from way back,” Freeman said. “When they see Santa, that will flood back all kinds of memories for them. That makes it a very special time to do that … In one of the (facilities), I visited a little lady who was 100 years old and was dying, and when I did she perked right up. The smile on her face was pretty special.”

I just think that it's important for children to be brought up in a way that it's OK to have the Easter Bunny, Santa, the Tooth Fairy and some of those. There's plenty of time to grow out of that. … It’s just fun for them to believe in something like that. Roger Freeman

But of course, St. Nick is for the children, and Freeman is simply happy he can help some local kids hang on to that sense of wonder that comes with Christmas.

“I just think that it's important for children to be brought up in a way that it's OK to have the Easter Bunny, Santa, the Tooth Fairy and some of those,” Freeman said. “There's plenty of time to grow out of that. … It’s just fun for them to believe in something like that.”

