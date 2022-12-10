Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake Country Faces: This Santa's stepping out

Brainerd man plays the jolly fellow in Crosslake

Faces Freeman Santa.JPG
Santa Claus, portrayed by Roger Freeman, listens to the Christmas wishes of 8-year-old Brooks Christman at the Holiday at the Dam event Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Recreation Area in Crosslake.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 10, 2022 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSSLAKE — One could say Roger Freeman was destined to play the role of Santa Claus.

I wore a longer beard before it was fashionable. I have always had people and kids give me this look all times of the year. In those situations, I just give them a wink and with the little kids, their eyes get huge.
Roger Freeman, aka Santa Claus

The Brainerd resident has dressed as St. Nick in smaller, more personal settings for more than a decade, and the outfit has not been much of a departure from his usual appearance.

“I have typically always worn my beard longer,” Freeman said. “I've had a beard for about 50 years. I wore a longer beard before it was fashionable. I have always had people and kids give me this look all times of the year. In those situations, I just give them a wink and with the little kids, their eyes get huge.”

Read more of 'Lake Country Faces'
Mr. B's Flying Machine
Local
Who is that flying above Pine River?
Brett Anderson's flying machine was the talk of the town all summer
November 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Kristie Roedl.jpg
Local
Lake Country Faces: 'Anyplace outside of Iowa'
Shoreline restoration director came to the Crosslake area to move on from small farm life in lakeless Iowa
November 14, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Russ Philstrom Ft. Leonard.jpg
Local
Emily veteran continues in support role years later
Russ Philstrom is helping to organize local Veterans Day celebrations
November 11, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Wiese Family.jpg
Local
Lake Country Faces: Rural Pequot Lakes family runs a sophisticated farm
Flying W Ranch shows that farming can be even harder than it looks
October 24, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Faces Meyer.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: Interim pastor to join Pequot Lakes church full time
Monte Meyer will be officially installed as pastor of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Sunday, Oct. 16. The church was without a permanent pastor for years.
October 09, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Two women named Florence
Local
Lake Country Faces: Meet Pine River's two Florences who both are 102 years old
Both Riverside Assisted Living residents have historic pasts.
September 26, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Teacher in reading nook.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: Local grad returns to teach English at Pine River-Backus School
Brianna Blanchard now teaches in a classroom where she had English classes as a student.
September 18, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Sam Olsen.JPG
Local
Son of Pequot Lakes graduate to be featured in Times Square video
National Down Syndrome Society makes son of Angela Olsen a star.
September 12, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

After 14 years of dressing as the big guy for family and volunteering at assisted living facilities, he is “going public” as Santa, having worked a few events in Crosslake — most recently, the Holiday at the Dam event Saturday, Dec. 3, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Recreation Area – with one more on the schedule.

“It really started out with my wife's father playing Santa for many years, primarily for the grandkids,” Freeman said. “After the kids got older, there was kind of a pause in that, but our kids had kids. Then I started playing him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With children and grandchildren living in the Crosslake area, Freeman was contacted by Andrea Martin, retail manager at Common Goods in Crosslake and a friend of his daughter. Martin had seen photos of him as Santa on social media, and she asked him to play the part at a Common Goods event in early November.

Roger Freeman Crosslake Santa at Common Goods.JPG
Roger and Mary Freeman, as Santa and Mrs. Claus, were at Common Goods in Crosslake to welcome shoppers to the Christmas Showcase event Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

In addition to Common Goods and the Holiday at the Dam, Freeman will don the red coat for an event at Squirrelly Mama Family Boutique in Crosslake Town Square this weekend.

But with a large white beard and a handful of red clothes in his closet, it is by no means uncommon for him to be confused with Santa at all times of the year, or for adults to ask for cars for Christmas simply when passing by.

“Years ago, that used to take me off guard,” Freeman said. “I would be like, ‘What are you talking about?’ But now, it’s pretty commonplace. … It has just kind of always been a little part of me.”

In one of the (facilities), I visited a little lady who was 100 years old and was dying, and when I did she perked right up. The smile on her face was pretty special.
Roger Freeman

Volunteering at assisted living facilities seems to be a bit of a niche for Freeman as Santa Claus, who said the elderly often respond to the sight of Santa with as much jubilation as a small child.

“With people in memory care, they can remember things from way back,” Freeman said. “When they see Santa, that will flood back all kinds of memories for them. That makes it a very special time to do that … In one of the (facilities), I visited a little lady who was 100 years old and was dying, and when I did she perked right up. The smile on her face was pretty special.”

I just think that it's important for children to be brought up in a way that it's OK to have the Easter Bunny, Santa, the Tooth Fairy and some of those. There's plenty of time to grow out of that. … It’s just fun for them to believe in something like that.
Roger Freeman

But of course, St. Nick is for the children, and Freeman is simply happy he can help some local kids hang on to that sense of wonder that comes with Christmas.

“I just think that it's important for children to be brought up in a way that it's OK to have the Easter Bunny, Santa, the Tooth Fairy and some of those,” Freeman said. “There's plenty of time to grow out of that. … It’s just fun for them to believe in something like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Related Topics: CROSSLAKECHRISTMASPEOPLECENTERPIECELAKE COUNTRY FACESU.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal