Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year is doing what she loves

PEQUOT LAKES — A career in education was the plan for Pequot Lakes Schools literacy interventionist Mindi Brill for much of her life.

Over the years, I also wanted to become an author, artist, belly dancer and Dunkin' Donuts maker, but teaching always remained at the top of the list. Mindi Brill, Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year

In May, her work was recognized in the best way as she was named the Pequot Lakes School District’s Teacher of the Year.

“I was shocked,” the Crookston native said. “I was just sitting at the table listening to the person that Angie Klein was describing. When she said ‘literacy interventionist,’ I thought, ‘Wait, is that me?’ It was a total surprise, and very validating just for someone to recognize my work.”

Brill has worked in the school district for 26 years, serving as a first- and third-grade teacher before becoming a literacy interventionist at Eagle View Elementary School three years ago.

“When I was 3 years old, I told my parents that I wanted to be a teacher when I grew up,” Brill said. “After second grade, I began teaching a week-long ‘Summer Enrichment’ school in my basement for neighborhood kids that continued for five summers. Over the years, I also wanted to become an author, artist, belly dancer and Dunkin' Donuts maker, but teaching always remained at the top of the list.”

Her motivation to continue to teach is seeing the kids every day and noting the improvements they make on a daily basis. This is especially true as literacy interventionist, where Brill works with smaller groups of students at a time, where improvements can be very noticeable.

“I am working with small groups of kids for 20 minutes at a time,” she said. “We're very focused and we can get a lot done. We have one learning goal. We've focused on it and then it’s just taking the data and seeing the growth over time. It is very, very rewarding.”

In addition to her educational roles, Brill serves on the District Advisory Committee, Alternative Career Pathways Committee and Multi-Tiered System of Support Committee, among others. She also works closely with Sourcewell, and is Eagle View Elementary School’s building representative for the union, Education Minnesota Pequot Lakes.

Now she returns to a familiar position this fall, as she becomes the head coach of the Patriot tennis team for the second time.

Brill was an accomplished high school tennis player in Crookston, making it to state her junior year, then played for the Bemidji State University Beavers. As a 24-year-old teacher in Pequot Lakes, she became head coach of the Patriots.

She stepped down after seven years to raise her family and passed the position to Monica Sergent, who ran the team for more than two decades. As Sergent now steps down from the role, Brill is ready to step back into it.

I know the people that I work with and how hard they work, and it's humbling knowing that I was chosen for this, because a number of people should have or could have received this award. Mindi Brill, Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year

“Some of my tennis players that I had back then, I will have their daughters now,” Brill said. “It's almost surreal to think about how much time has gone by.”

The announcement of her Teacher of the Year recognition came Wednesday, May 10. In the month since the announcement, she said it is no less surprising that she was recognized, nor is it any less gratifying.

“I have received many congratulations from people — even from my financial adviser and my cousins,” Brill said. “So many people have reached out … and it just fills my heart that people are supporting me and see the work I have done.”

She said it is such an honor for her efforts to be recognized because she in turn has recognized the tremendous efforts of her peers, many of whom Brill said are also deserving.

“I know the people that I work with and how hard they work, and it's humbling knowing that I was chosen for this, because a number of people should have or could have received this award,” Brill said. “So many people in our district do such great things.”

Moving forward, Brill hopes to continue being a positive influence on students in the district, while also serving the district as best she can in her various committees and working with her fellow teachers to create strong educational systems in Pequot Lakes.

“If we can keep good teachers here in Pequot Lakes, that is key,” Brill said. “We have great teachers, and we don’t want to lose them. I think providing recognition and support for teachers is going to keep them here.

“I just feel like I'm in a really great place professionally and personally.”

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .