Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member

PEQUOT LAKES — Brayden Spiczka is a typical high school senior.

The Pequot Lakes student likes to hang out with his friends. He has a job making pizzas at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar in Crosslake.

He plays basketball and golf, and he volunteers helping youth at basketball camps. He serves on the student council and leadership council.

But unlike his peers, Spiczka is a member of the Pequot Lakes City Council — a junior member .

That means he can’t vote. But Spiczka’s views on topics are always welcome.

He’s attended regular monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month since January, and he’s learning a lot.

Pequot Lakes Junior City Council member Brayden Spiczka, a Pequot Lakes High School junior, listens to Jenni Gonczy's splash pad update Monday, Feb. 6, at the Pequot Lakes City Council meeting at city hall. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“It’s interesting to see how you learn, and it's a good experience to have,” said Spiczka, whose dad, Rich, is the Pequot Lakes city administrator.

“I like a lot of this stuff. I’m still learning or understanding how it works,” the junior council member said. “I don’t know all the city stuff like these guys that are on it. They’re older; they have more experience. They know more about how a city works. But it’s just a good learning experience.”

If the mayor asks for his insight, Spiczka said if it’s a topic he knows, he can share thoughts.

For example, the city’s splash pad was an intriguing topic, he said, because he’s younger and knows how much kids would enjoy it because he spent time at a splash pad in Sauk Rapids as a kid.

Mayor Tyler Gardner came up with the idea to have a junior council member after hearing of another Minnesota city that has one.

Spiczka agreed to try it after no one else on the school’s leadership council jumped.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, my dad goes to the meetings. I can go to the meetings.’ It’d be interesting to learn how a city like Pequot — or just a city in general — operates,” he said.

Gardner appreciates having the younger generation’s input.

“It has been very interesting having this young man on our council,” he said via text message. “Sometimes we get so caught up in the ‘same old’ that we need some fresh insight. Brayden has done that.

“It’s also very cool to watch a young man with so much potential do so much at that age. He’s got a very bright future ahead of him,” Gardner said.

Another topic of interest to Spiczka is a school district request for city land to build ballfields.

“That affects the school, which affects the whole city,” he said, noting a town like Pequot Lakes having just one varsity baseball field and one varsity softball field isn’t a lot.

The Pequot Lakes City Council and Economic Development Commission met in a workshop June 5, 2023, to discuss what the EDC is doing. Shown from left are Mayor Tyler Gardner, council member Pete Clement, EDC member Sheila Holley, junior council member Brayden Spiczka and EDC Chair Matt Lottman. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“It’s all a good experience,” he said about being a junior council member. “You get to learn about it. If there’s anything you can help give insight on, you can. It’s also interesting to see how everybody else thinks, everybody’s viewpoint, because everybody’s different.

“And I’d say it’s a pretty toned council. Nobody gets mad at each other,” Spiczka said.

He encourages students on the leadership council to take this opportunity in the future.

The leadership council meets every two weeks with Jamie Wagner, a former school district Spanish teacher and coach. High school Principal Aaron Nelson is also involved.

“Basically, what we try to do is make Pequot the best school it can be,” Spiczka said.

One undertaking spearheaded by former school resource officer Sheri Fyle is called third party compliments, where students can anonymously submit a compliment for someone. Videos are then taken of the person receiving their compliment.

Leadership council members also lead freshmen orientation.

Joining the city council became an extension of the leadership council for Spiczka.

“It’s a good thing to be involved in because you see how everything operates,” he said. “You can do this and make this decision, but you have to see who it affects, what it does.

“I think it’s a good thing for everybody to be involved in, or just even go sit down at a meeting just to see how it all works. … It’s neat to see and something everybody should see,” he said.

And if a resident is annoyed with something and wonders why the city can’t fix it, they should approach the council, Spiczka said.

As Spiczka enters his senior year of high school, he looks forward to taking as many college classes as he can, big events like homecoming and prom, and playing basketball with his brother, Blake, a sophomore, with their dad as coach.

The Spiczka family also includes his mom, Hannah, and sister, Emma, an eighth grader.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.