Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year finds joy in helping others

PEQUOT LAKES — Hopkins Health and Wellness- Lakes Area Clinic Office Manager Shari Monahan loves her community.

Like a lot of people, when the Monahans moved to the area in 2010, they came for its natural beauty.

“But it wasn’t long before we realized it was the people,” Monahan said. “That’s what made the difference.”

After receiving the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Employee of the Year award Monahan learned something else: her community loves her.

“Everybody loves her (at Hopkins),” Monahan’s co-worker Shelly Teich said. “She’s super sweet. She’s just the nicest person; she’d do anything for anybody.”

Growing up on a farm in Marystown, a small farming town south of Shakopee, Monahan always thought that once she was able to move into a town, she would be able to find community in a way she had never experienced.

After she got married, she moved to Apple Valley and was ready for a welcoming neighborhood, but she discovered that people smile and wave but then disappear inside their homes.

“Up here, it was so different,” Monahan said. “Somebody would be like, ‘Hey, I heard you’re new to the area. How can I help?’ and then they would show up with cookies or something.”

In 1989, the Monahans bought property on Leech Lake with the intention to move, build and eventually retire there. Their move to Breezy Point brought them a little closer to their destination, but after living in the Brainerd lakes area for so long, Monahan realized they couldn’t leave.

“It’s a testament to all these wonderful people I met, I knew in the last probably six to eight years there’s no way I’m moving to Leech Lake,” Monahan said.

So they sold their property in favor of a lot on Lake Margaret. Monahan said her dream is still to build and live on the lake, which they are in the process of doing now, but she won’t be leaving the community she loves.

While Monahan was involved in the PTA and taught Sunday school when her children, who are now both in college, were younger, she gives back to the community now through her work at Hopkins.

“(My favorite part of the job is) helping people. There’s no question,” Monahan said. “It is so fulfilling to be able to just help somebody. We’ve had patients that were all in tears when they come back saying, ‘I can walk. I can get in and out of my car. I can do my usual activities.’ When they came in, they were in tears of pain, and they leave in tears of joy. It feels so good to be able to help somebody.”

In the application nominating Monahan for Employee of the Year, chiropractor and former owner of Hopkins Michelle Lelwica said that while patients may come to the clinic for the providers, their healing begins as soon as they walk in.

“When Shari is present, their days are brighter, leaving the clinic feeling better than when they came in,” Lelwica wrote.

The patients are the highlight of Monahan’s day, her “happy time” throughout the rest of her daily tasks as office manager. When Sazama Family Chiropractic in Baxter bought Hopkins, Monahan had additional tasks, learning new procedures, making new hires and adapting to change, all while keeping the core of the business – health and wellness – in mind.

“Change is hard on employees, but your patients – especially (with) such an elderly population – they don’t know what’s going to change,” Monahan said. “That was a big challenge, to make sure we’re reassuring all of our patients that it’s the same treatment, the same faces, nothing is going to change … That was so important to me because they need to know that our care level and the treatment is not going to change. (The patients) are number one.”

The merger meant Monahan had to go above and beyond to support patients, but that was nothing new for her. Lelwica said that Monahan has visited patients in the hospital, sent cards of encouragement and made food for sick or injured patients.

“I’m hoping that I can find a little more time to still reach out to those that are alone and be able to assist with them,” Monahan said. “Is it a car ride? Is it just bring them a meal and visit with them? Bake some cookies? I just really look forward to that, to be able to help them.”

After over a decade with Hopkins, they’re not just patients, they’re friends and family, Monahan said. Talking with and helping them is an unspoken joy.

“I wish I had more time to visit more people,” she said. “I only have 15 minutes but that 15 minutes makes it real to them. I think it's not enough, but it’s something and they look forward to it.”

Monhan and four other recipients of Pequot Lakes Excellence in Service awards will be honored by the Chamber of Commerce Jan. 12, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

