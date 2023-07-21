Lake Country Faces: New owner keeping The Chocolate Ox tradition alive

NISSWA — When Kelsey Bean started selling candy and ice cream at The Chocolate Ox in downtown Nisswa as a high school sophomore, she had no idea that it would one day become her career.

“This was technically my first job I ever had,” Bean said on a nice summer morning while sitting on the patio outside the popular store she now owns at age 35.

Owner Kelsey Bean helps customers June 16, 2023, at The Chocolate Ox in downtown Nisswa. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Rob and Loriese Stoll bought the former Nisswa Country Store in 2003 and renamed it The Chocolate Ox . Bean joined them a year later, in 2004.

“And here I am 20 years later,” she said.

We’ve worked so hard to make this a magical experience and to make this such a tradition for families that it was important to me after being here for so long — I was so invested in it — I wanted to make sure that it continued. Kelsey Bean

After graduating from Brainerd High School in 2006, Bean earned a teaching degree from St. Cloud State University four years later. She was an elementary school teacher for 15 years with the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.

In all that time, she never left The Chocolate Ox.

She continued working there during the summers while in high school and college, as well as while teaching.

“I would teach during the week and then help on the weekends,” Bean said.

She lived in Baxter and made the commute south during the week and north on the weekends.

“I’ve been managing it for 18 years and put in a lot of hours,” she said of the downtown location.

“We’ve worked so hard to make this a magical experience and to make this such a tradition for families that it was important to me after being here for so long — I was so invested in it — I wanted to make sure that it continued,” Bean said of agreeing to buy the business. “I wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity by any means.”

This has turned into a destination, a tradition for a lot of families. Kelsey Bean

The Stolls, who retired last December, were good people to work for, and Bean is carrying on their way of running The Chocolate Ox.

“This has turned into a destination, a tradition for a lot of families,” she said. “We tend to be the first stop when they get into town and we also tend to be the one they make sure they hit on their way out. It’s become such a tradition.”

It’s so fun to see what it’s turned into … to make it such a magical experience that it becomes a family tradition. Kelsey Bean

She sees kids she first met in car seats who have now graduated from college and still visit the Nisswa staple.

“It’s so fun to see what it’s turned into … to make it such a magical experience that it becomes a family tradition,” she said.

Staff plays a big part in the business’s success, and Bean praises the staff retention. So many people begin work there while in high school and stay through their college years for a total of five to eight years.

It still feels like home to me. I’m still behind the counter. I’m still scooping ice cream. Kelsey Bean

Bean works hard, but life hasn’t always been easy. In September 2021, her husband, Chris Bean, died of a heart aneurysm at age 35. They’d been together for 17 years and married for 10 years.

He had just opened a medical supply business that Bean now owns. She’d teach during the day and do medical business work at night while still filling in at The Chocolate Ox as well.

“It’s important to me to honor that legacy he had,” she said of her husband’s business.

Though Bean knew from a young age she wanted to be a teacher, even though she doesn’t come from a family of educators, she resigned her teaching position in June 2022 to give herself a break.

Becoming owner of The Chocolate Ox this year is a perfect fit.

“I’m such a people person. My parents are people people. Emily (her sister) and I grew up that way,” she said.

Her sister, Emily Beutz, owns two Nisswa businesses - Emily Kaye Bridal and the recently opened Nisswa Tuxedo next door, both on Smiley Road off Highway 371.

Bean recruited a former longtime Chocolate Ox coworker, Ben Westerberg, to return to be her general manager. She also owns The Chocolate Ox location at Grand View Lodge.

Her goal during her first years of ownership is to learn the ins and outs of the financing and accounting side.

“I like being present every day. It’s important to have my face at both locations and to check in with staff,” she said.

“This has really always been my dream,” Bean said of owning The Chocolate Ox. “To keep this dream, this tradition, alive in Nisswa.

“It still feels like home to me. I’m still behind the counter. I’m still scooping ice cream,” she said.

Defining what The Chocolate Ox is to people, Bean said: “Think of your fondest childhood memory - vacation, whether you went to summer camp or you vacationed at a cabin or you had a tradition of going to a resort. But you think of your fondest memory growing up as a child and the joy that that tradition that your family had during your summer months brought you, and that’s the Chocolate Ox.

“It’s so much more than the candy and ice cream. It’s a memory. It’s a feeling. It’s a pure feeling of joy and happiness. It’s not just a storefront,” Bean said. “It’s a core childhood memory for a lot of people.”

