99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake Country Faces: Mayor role may be a first step for Breezy Point woman

Angel Zierden was elected mayor in November, but she has "every intention" of running for governor one day

Angel Zierden-copy.jpg
Angel Zierden, elected mayor of Breezy Point in the November 2022 election, stands in the council chambers at city hall Jan. 19, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 02, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BREEZY POINT — Three new people joined the Breezy Point City Council in January. Among them was Mayor Angel Zierden.

She is new to the council after running for mayor unopposed in November and is more than ready to sit in the council’s center chair.

Zierden was born in Phoenix before moving to Anchorage, Alaska, as a child. In high school, she moved to Deerwood, establishing herself in the area.

Her younger years saw plenty of adversity, which may have shaped her into a hard worker.

I always knew that I would run for office, and I will continue to run for office, even at a higher level than mayor … I have every intention of running for governor one day.
Angel Zierden, Breezy Point Mayor

“In order to see where someone is going in life, you have to see where they've come from,” she said. “We moved to Alaska with my biological father, but we had to escape from him — me, my sister and my brother — and we lived in a women’s shelter and went into hiding for about six months after that. That’s when my mom met my stepdad, who adopted me at 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first seven years of my life were pretty tough, coming from an abusive household … I was the first person in my family to ever go to college, and I put myself through college. I had a daughter in college and still graduated,” Zierden said.

She and her husband, Teddy — who serves on Breezy Point’s planning and zoning committee — have three children. Work, kids and politics keep her busy, but on top of all that, she also runs marathons.

Read more of 'Lake Country Faces'
Steve norman 3.jpg
Local
Lake Country Faces: Heart attack prompts Pine River Carpet owner to retire after 46 years
Norman's family got him into the business, and now helped get him out as well
January 30, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Emily Kaye Bridal
Local
Lake Country Faces: Say 'yes to the dress' in Nisswa
Brainerd graduate nears one-year anniversary of opening bridal store, hosts bridal runway show at senior living facility in Baxter
January 20, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nancy Ryan Pequot School Staff of Year Jan 2023.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: Each move offered a learning opportunity for Pine River woman
Nancy Ryan is the Pequot Lakes Chamber's School Staff of the Year Excellence in Service Award winner
January 15, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis Jan. 2023.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: After 11 years, there’s a new chief in town
Mike Davis takes over Pequot Lakes Police Department; he and his family are well-known in the area
January 14, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Shari Monahan Hopkins
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year finds joy in helping others
Shari Monahan, Hopkins Health and Wellness - Lakes Area Clinic office manager, received the 2023 Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year award from the Chamber of Commerce.
January 05, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington
Faces Freeman Santa.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: This Santa's stepping out
Brainerd man plays the jolly fellow in Crosslake
December 10, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Mr. B's Flying Machine
Local
Who is that flying above Pine River?
Brett Anderson's flying machine was the talk of the town all summer
November 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Kristie Roedl.jpg
Local
Lake Country Faces: 'Anyplace outside of Iowa'
Shoreline restoration director came to the Crosslake area to move on from small farm life in lakeless Iowa
November 14, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

She works in real estate and manages 20 rental properties, and also has done some investing.

Before having children, Zierden was the CEO and founder of a medical device accelerator company, and she drafted three bills for the Minnesota Legislature pertaining to pediatric medical device tax credits, as well as granting tax credits to companies that make medical devices for children.

Running for mayor was something Zierden considered for a long time, and she felt 2022 was the right time to do it. Though she is eager and excited to do her part for the city of Breezy Point, she has grander plans for her future.

“My background is in state politics,” Zierden said. “I drafted my three bills in Minnesota … I’ve worked on quite a few campaigns. I always knew that I would run for office, and I will continue to run for office, even at a higher level than mayor … I have every intention of running for governor one day.”

Though she has greater political aspirations, there is still plenty Zierden would like to see accomplished in her time as mayor, including working on a connecting trail linking Breezy Point to the Paul Bunyan Trail.

“I think that is something that can get done,” she said. “I want to see the ordinances redone. It’s the foundation of the city — the book that needs to be followed — and our ordinances are outdated, and we are unable to do our jobs the way we need to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also wants to see how taxes can be lowered at the local level.

Zierden is adamant about improving communication and transparency with the community and hopes residents and business owners will bring their concerns to her and the council, even if it is something that cannot be easily fixed at the local level.

There's accountability for everybody in the city, and it is the job of the mayor to not take sides.
Angel Zierden, Breezy Point Mayor

“I don't care if you're a business owner or resident or you own a rental. There's accountability for everybody in the city, and it is the job of the mayor to not take sides,” Zierden said. “I think that if they trust you in that, then when the decisions come up, they're going to be a little bit more receptive to not getting their way … I will always take their call. I will always answer their emails or their text messages.”

That said, she hopes her constituents will understand that sometimes, the council and city staff will not only need to know what the issue is, but also how it can be solved.

“If you don't like what's going on right now, or you want to see change, you need to bring the solution. We can't just have people coming and telling you everything that is wrong … We need more solutions to the problems and that's what I really hope people are able to bring,” she said.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Related Topics: PEOPLELAKE COUNTRY FACESBREEZY POINT CITY COUNCILBREEZY POINT
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
0226pequot-historical-society.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society board to meet Feb. 2
Ideas sought for activities and projects for the coming year
February 01, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Rosenmeier Forum Peter Tester.jpg
Local
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency deputy commissioner to speak at Brainerd forum
Speaker served as corporate counsel for Ecolab
February 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire
Academic performance recognized
February 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Lake Shore City Council meets Jan. 23, 2023.jpg
Local
Poston returns as mayor of Lake Shore
Former mayor and council member returns after six years as a state legislator
February 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt