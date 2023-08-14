Lake Country Faces: Local news personality isn't afraid to improvise to reach his goals

NISSWA — Soon-to-be-married men are running into a familiar face in Nisswa thanks to a little tuxedo shop that recently opened right next door to Emily Kaye Bridal.

Hanky Hazelton, a man with a name as memorable as his style, recently took over operations of Nisswa Tuxedo, where he is helping grooms dress as dapper as he does.

It's likely that a lot of incoming grooms recognize Hazelton from television, as he is a former multimedia news reporter with Lakeland Public Television, reporting on area fires, crimes, events and more since May 2022.

Hazelton continues to do freelance work with Lakeland, but as of June 15, he's no longer one of the full-time staff.

During his time with LPTV he made an impression with his clothes. It is no surprise then that both his time with LPTV and now his work at the tuxedo shop are steps toward achieving his larger goals.

Hazelton was born and raised in Sheridan, Michigan, in a large family. While his father worked in corrections, his mother stayed home to raise him and his six siblings, five older and one younger. There were three brothers and three sisters.

"They were all very inspiring," Hazelton said.

Hanky Hazelton's distinct style garnered a lot of compliments when he emceed the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival on July 28, 2023, at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The age differences and large family size did not strain his familiar relationships.

"Our family was very close," Hazelton said. "Obviously when you're a lot younger there is that butting of heads because they were a lot older than me. I was kind of that annoying brother that had to share everything with them. I think the older you get, for us we got closer together.

"Then with my sisters, I was always stuck at home a lot before I got my license, watching the 'Little House on the Prairie' and Hallmark shows with them," he said.

Hazelton has always looked at his older siblings with admiration for their accomplishments. Of course, he also admired his parents. He learned hard work and ambition from his father.

You know, in life, you have your eye on one prize, and sometimes I feel like a horse where you have those blinders on and it's like, 'Hanky, did you not see this opportunity over here? Do you not see this over here?' Sometimes we take some back roads, knowing that we still have that prize down the road, but eventually you'll get back onto the highway. Hanky Hazelton

"He was where I think I tried to get some of my work ethic from because he'd easily put in 90 hours working at the prison, looking to provide for his family and make sure that we had everything we could want," Hazelton said.

His family was the source of his aspirations in sports broadcasting and fashion. The latter started with his mother dressing him for church.

"She said, 'You need to have respect for yourself. You're getting older and you'll want to look good,'" Hazelton said. "I remember her buying me a suit, and I just never wanted to wear it. And then I don't know the specific day, but it just kind of clicked. I started really liking fashion and getting into it. I remember I was at a yard sale or a Goodwill and I bought this pinstripe, baby blue suit. It was the '70s style and it had the bell bottoms. I just loved it."

People were always like, 'Hanky, you can really connect with people, don't waste your talent.' Hanky Hazelton

As for his interest in broadcast journalism, Hazelton has his youngest brother to thank.

"He went to Virginia to work on two independent films," Hazelton said. "At the time they needed people. I basically asked if I could go because I was done with school. I liked TV and stuff, but I didn't know how it worked. So I move to Virginia, my first time moving out of my parents' house and being on my own, and it was a blast. That's really where I got the urge and the itch like, 'If this is what it's like, behind the scenes, I wonder what it would be like to be in front of the camera?'"

He worked on building experience back home in Michigan, taking acting classes and applying for anything remotely related to film and television. In the meantime, he worked various jobs, including the Ventra factory in Ionia, Michigan, where he spent all day loading and unloading steel and plastic bumpers.

Nisswa Tuxedo on the east side of Highway 371 south of Nisswa could be the catalyst for Hanky Hazelton to start pursuing his career in fashion. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Hazelton always worked to make the job fun for him and his coworkers. Seeing his work ethic, his personality and his interests, they all encouraged him to get out of the factory after about five years.

"People were always like, 'Hanky, you can really connect with people, don't waste your talent,'" Hazelton said.

The next step was a hard choice. He had just bought a house near his parents and he was making a good wage at the factory. He had no guarantees if he tried to pursue his other passions.

"I always hear all these other people making excuses and saying, 'I can't leave,' or 'I can't do that,'" Hazelton said. "I found myself in the same boat. I thought, 'I just bought a house, I can't leave now. And I've got this job that's decent paying and I like my benefits, I can't just up and leave.' But I was like, 'You know what? You have to do something while you're young. That way, you don't look back asking what if?'"

Hazelton went to Full Sail University in Florida for two years and then the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting to get hands-on training and education. Afterward, he was once again forced to make a leap of faith when job hunting.

"I graduated with my bachelor's degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and started searching for jobs," Hazelton said. "I found Brainerd, Minnesota. It was actually presented to me as a job for you to get your foot in the industry, get in front of the camera. I didn't even know what Brainerd was, if it's a real place. I looked up the temperatures and I did not want to do this."

Not wanting to look back and ask what-if, Hazelton took the job and was pleasantly surprised.

"I've loved it ever since," Hazelton said. "Crow Wing County has really kind of grown on me, and I really got to connect with the people. I guess it's just part of my personality, but I'm always like, 'Hey, how are you doing?'"

That same personality was not always a good match with other communities. He quickly learned on a trip to New York that not everyone reacts as warmly to being greeted by strangers. The famed "Minnesota Nice" suited Hazelton's personality well, even if he still has a hard time getting use to the snow amounts.

With LPTV, Hazelton reported on events like the Nisswa Turtle Races, virtual reality police training in Breezy Point and the recovery of human remains from Mille Lacs Lake. One of the most impactful experiences was being present during a live house fire.

"It's so surreal when you're actually there," Hazelton said.

In June, Hazelton switched to freelance work with LPTV after getting the chance to pursue his fashion interests. He had done a story on Emily Kaye Bridal, and store owner Emily Beutz had gotten wind of his future goals.

To get him prepared for a store of his own one day, he recently accept a position at Nisswa Tuxedo as the store manager to better understand the world of retail. He credits his mentor Beutz, owner of Emily Kay Bridal and now Nisswa Tuxedo who sees the stores as a start at creating a northern hub of Minnesota weddings.

"I've always mentioned that I wanted to open up a clothing store called Hanky Q'z in the future," Hazelton said. "I don't know if I told her specifically or if someone else found out, but she kind of approached me and said, 'Hey, I know that you wanted to do this and would you ever be interested in working together?' You know, in life, you have your eye on one prize, and sometimes I feel like a horse where you have those blinders on and it's like, 'Hanky, did you not see this opportunity over here? Do you not see this over here?' Sometimes we take some back roads, knowing that we still have that prize down the road, but eventually you'll get back onto the highway."

Together, Beutz and Hazelton provide a tuxedo shop experience more akin to that of the bride buying a dress. Traditionally, the would-be groom is measured, chooses a tuxedo and gets in and out as fast as possible.

Meanwhile, the bride gets to try on dress after dress, sometimes sipping champagne, nibbling chocolates and gushing over favorite styles. Hazelton helps bring a more relaxed, slower paced experience.

To that end, he has a Foosball table, bar seating and beverages so grooms and groomsmen can mull over their tuxedos with as much excitement and hoopla as they want.

I just want to bring my personality and my style of clothing and something a little bit different to the rural community. Hopefully when they think the name Hanky Q'z, they'll say, 'I've met him before.' I'm excited about that. Hanky Hazelton

"It's kind of a mini experience," Hazelton said. "And that's why people have come up from the Cities. It's starting to take off quicker than we ever expected. Just in the first month, we have 100 orders. So it's a great thing."

Beutz and Hazelton hope eventually that the store can grow, and Hazelton hopes that growth will lead to a full men's clothing store curated in his tastes.

"I just want to bring my personality and my style of clothing and something a little bit different to the rural community. Hopefully when they think the name Hanky Q'z, they'll say, 'I've met him before.' I'm excited about that," Hazelton said.

Nisswa Tuxedo does rentals, selling and tailoring. While they are currently inundated with wedding business, Hazelton is expecting to be very busy around the time schools hold proms.

Hazelton continues to work on important local news reports. He is expecting to complete a project soon highlighting a high school inventor on the brink of creating a safety device that could save the lives of farmers.

There's no telling what comes next for Hazelton, but he's not afraid to make sure it leads toward his goals.

"Nothing's gonna be handed to you," he said. "If you're willing to work hard enough, you can actually get somewhere in life and don't play this 'woe is me' card. Be a hard worker, be respectful and be you."

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.