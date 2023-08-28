Lake Country Faces: Early childhood coordinator embarked on adventurous path

BREEZY POINT — Shannon Wheeler grew up with parents who were educators, so it’s no surprise she pursued the same profession.

What is surprising is the adventurous route she took to becoming the early childhood coordinator with the Pequot Lakes School District .

I have these smatterings of experiences, but it really reflects well what I value and how it shaped me and my love of service to others. Shannon Wheeler

“Education has been the fabric of my growing up and life,” said Wheeler, who graduated from Brainerd High School and then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with specialties in preprimary and middle school science.

“I have always had a passion for the early childhood years,” Wheeler said.

When she was in ninth grade, she had her dad, John Ward, as a teacher for a service learning class. She was placed in the preschool room at Trinity Children’s Center in Brainerd, which led to a couple of summer jobs.

“I was trying to decide between an OB nurse or early childhood education,” Wheeler said.

After graduating from Minnesota State University-Moorhead, she interviewed with several school districts at a job fair. She accepted the first offer she got — in Arizona.

She taught middle school science for a year in Gilbert, Arizona, and then taught a nature preschool at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix for four years.

Wheeler met her husband, Gabriel, while in college. After five years in Arizona, they both served for a year and a half in the Peace Corps in Belize in Central America.

They were placed in San Ignacio, one of the country’s larger cities, where Wheeler worked on literacy initiatives with teachers through the Ministry of Education.

It was a very valuable experience. Definitely different than what I had imagined. Shannon Wheeler

“I served in two different schools. I served in a city school where our house was, and then I also served in a village school,” she said, noting she rode with the teachers for about an hour to reach the village.

“It was a very valuable experience. Definitely different than what I had imagined,” Wheeler said.

After their time in the Peace Corps, she and her husband moved to Brainerd. Her husband got a job in graphic design, and Wheeler entered AmeriCorps. She served with the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance in Pine River, and also worked there for a year.

In 2015, Wheeler became the early childhood coordinator with the Pequot Lakes Family Education Center at Eagle View Elementary School.

She said her life experiences allowed her to hone in on her passions.

“I have these smatterings of experiences, but it really reflects well what I value and how it shaped me and my love of service to others,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to experience what education is like in another country, which was a huge learning experience.”

When she returned from the Peace Corps and taught as a substitute in a Brainerd kindergarten classroom, Wheeler said she broke down crying.

“The difference in the amount of resources we have available to us was just so overwhelming, just reverse culture shock,” she said.

“And then I always knew I wanted to get my master's, and I just never knew what I wanted it to be focused on because I didn't want it to be a general master’s of education,” she said. “I wanted it to be something that I really liked doing and wanting to dig into. So I did end up getting my master's in early childhood education.”

A lot of my friend network — my mama tribe — has come from being in ECFE classes when Ruby was a little baby. Shannon Wheeler

The families, kids and staff are what Wheeler likes best about her job.

“We have a really awesome team,” she said, noting that team will weather her third maternity leave very soon.

“And they all just rise to the occasion and step up and help cover,” she said.

Wheeler and her husband have three children — Ruby, 9; Arlo, 6; and Maren, 3 — with their fourth child due this month.

“My first experience here wasn’t as an employee. It was as a parent in ECFE classes with Ruby as an infant,” Wheeler said.

“I think that’s probably what I love about my job too is, when I reflect upon becoming a parent, the role of ECFE has played a huge part. A lot of my friend network — my mama tribe — has come from being in ECFE classes when Ruby was a little baby.

“I see how much that’s impacted my journey as a parent,” she said.

The Peace Corps’ motto is, “the toughest job you’ll ever have,” and Wheeler said that applies to parenting.

“It’s the toughest job, and man, we just can’t do it alone,” she said, noting the importance of families connecting with each other through parent education.

“Where you get to hear, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re going through that? I’m not alone,’” she said of classes. “I just love Minnesota’s commitment to providing that to Minnesota families.”

Another passion is nature and the outdoors. The Wheeler family lives in Pequot Lakes and enjoys anything they can do outside, including camping, hiking, playing, biking and kayaking. In winter, they like to snowshoe.

