Lake Country Faces: Each move offered a learning opportunity for Pine River woman

BREEZY POINT — Nancy Ryan’s route to working for the Pequot Lakes School District was nothing short of adventurous, with life taking her to all parts of the United States.

Nancy is a breath of fresh air! She is flexible and willing to help out around the district wherever needed. Joell Tvedt

Ryan, who lives near Pine River, is one of five Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service Award winners who will be honored at a dinner Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

Ryan is the Pequot Lakes School District Staff of the Year for her work with the theater program and as a custodian. Nominator Joell Tvedt, Pequot Lakes Community Education director, described Ryan’s job with the school district as, “Give me a job and I'll do it."

“Nancy is a breath of fresh air!” Tvedt wrote. “She is flexible and willing to help out around the district wherever needed."

“She takes on every task with a smile, whether it be scrubbing walls or figuring out why a light refuses to turn on in the theater,” the nomination says. “She is dedicated, organized and self motivated, making her the perfect fit for a multifaceted conglomeration of jobs around the district. She loves to learn and apply what she learns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite earning an elementary education degree, Ryan said she has 101 reasons not to use it.

Instead, she thoroughly enjoys “turning around a play dough-encrusted room and making it pretty for the teachers” in the Pequot Lakes Family Education Center at Eagle View Elementary School, Ryan said Thursday, Jan. 5, from one of the education center’s early childhood rooms.

She recently was hired as a part-time custodian after previously helping when another custodian was out with an injury. She calls it low stress but physical work, and she’s more than happy to help and fill a spot where needed.

When her two youngest children were interested in theater, Ryan became involved and eventually became the district’s technical theater coordinator under Pequot Lakes Community Education.

She’s taught two technical theater classes, and she’s the technical director for Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts productions.

“That evolved from ‘I wouldn’t leave’ to a job,” Ryan said, saying she “inserted herself” in different aspects of helping at the theater because she enjoyed it.

She is a lifelong learner and uses her knowledge to make our district better, Joell Tvedt

After working with the theater for over three years, last summer Ryan asked Tvedt if there was any other job she could do. That led to the custodial position.

Ryan is also a five-year volunteer and current officer for Fun Books For Kids, which gives free books to Eagle View students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tvedt said Ryan is a team player whose dedication and desire to learn are second to none.

“She is a lifelong learner and uses her knowledge to make our district better,” she wrote.

Ryan took a circuitous route to the Pequot Lakes and Pine River area.

Born in a Chicago suburb, she moved with her family to Delaware at age 1, then to Richmond, Virginia, where she graduated from high school and attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, for a year.

“And I was like, ‘You know what, I don’t really want to do this anymore. I just want to go out and live life,’” she said.

She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Blacksburg, Virginia, where he was going to school, and they had a daughter, Sarah.

“We rented from one of the professors. I liked my life to involve the outdoors, so it was very outdoorsy,” Ryan said. “I worked in a little retail shop that sold kitchen goods and coffee and wine and cheese and baskets and it smelled wonderful and the owner also had long red hair and it was just this warm wonderful experience for four years.”

The family moved from the Appalachian Mountains to the prairie in Morris, Minnesota, where her husband took a job for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagstaff was amazing. And I did get an elementary education degree there with a concentration in science. Nancy Ryan

Upon returning to Virginia, Ryan suffered a herniated disc and was partially paralyzed. They lived with her in-laws who helped with her recovery.

“I see it in my life as a point where I grew a new spine,” she said.

She moved with Sarah to Flagstaff, Arizona, where she enrolled at Northern Arizona University. She divorced her husband.

“Flagstaff was amazing,” Ryan said. “And I did get an elementary education degree there with a concentration in science.”

“I loved it. Very magical. And it was my personal rebirth,” she said.

It’s also where she reconnected with Tony Kempka, whom she married. Their next stop with Sarah was Laramie, Wyoming, where Ryan was a substitute teacher and paraprofessional. It was another place to enjoy the outdoors.

The family’s next move was to Pine River, where Kempka’s family lived. Ryan was a substitute teacher in the Pequot Lakes School District for two years before her son, Sebastian, was born.

Her second son, Alex, was born while the family lived in Idaho for two years. After a return to Pine River, they moved again, this time to Washington state for two years where daughter Erin was born.

Following another return to Pine River, where the boys started school at Eagle View, the family moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia. Ryan homeschooled her sons for four years in Virginia, and they came to Pine River in the summertime.

I know each place had just huge amounts of growth and development for me to just be a different person each time. Nancy Ryan

Their final return to Pine River came in 2011, and Sebastian and Alex graduated from Pequot Lakes High School, where Erin is a senior. Daughter Sarah lives in Oregon with her two children — Lucas, 10, and Leia, 7.

Ryan likes creativity, and to that end she has a craft room in her basement and likes to knit, crochet, sew and make cards and baskets, as well as garden and read. She teaches community education classes, including card, basket and soap making.

Whether learning to cut stained glass in Blacksburg; to ski, fish and become immersed in the Navajo and Hopi Native American culture in Arizona; to fly an airplane while spending a summer in Michigan; or to scuba dive in Idaho, Ryan likes adventure.

“I know each place had just huge amounts of growth and development for me to just be a different person each time,” she said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.