Lake Country Faces: Bad counselor in high school inspired Pine River-Backus counselor to do better

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School Counselor Mary Sigan has the odd distinction of being able to say her passion in her job was inspired by another's dispassion.

It's probably not fair to say Sigan became a good counselor out of spite, but disappointment certainly had something to do with it.

"In my high school, our guidance counselor only ever worked with (students in) sports, anyone that was really good," Sigan said. "I always said that is not fair. I was ambitious and I knew I was going to go to college while some friends didn't, but I had to do everything on my own.

“I felt a guidance counselor should really be helping everyone and not just the valedictorian and not just the people going off to play football," she said.

Sigan was born and raised a Yooper. She was born in Escanaba, Michigan, and raised in Gladstone, Michigan, on the Upper Peninsula.

"I think Escanaba kind of had the paper mills and all that, and Gladstone was more of the residential area," Sigan said.

Growing up near Lake Michigan, she lived the lake life, swimming and spending time on the water and on the local beaches.

"I was a beach bum most of my young life," Sigan said.

She had two older brothers and one younger brother. Their father was away logging so much she felt like she lived in a single-parent home, where her mother was a stay-at-home mom.

When she turned 14, she got her first, and she says hardest, job ever at the A&W root beer stand, making 50 cents an hour.

"There were spiders everywhere and we had to get there before shifts and clean out the spiders," Sigan said. "I was always afraid of spiders. I remember my first paycheck was $13. And then they would say, 'Oh, do you know how many root beer mugs were stolen on your watch?' And so then it would automatically be cut in half. So my take-home pay for a week would be about 6 bucks."

When Sigan finally graduated from high school, she had dreams of becoming a professional actor thanks to a few lead roles in the local theater.

"I went to Minnesota State University in Mankato because my mom's friend was a theater professor there," Sigan said. "I knew I wanted to do theater, and when I got to college I realized, yeah, I'm from a small town and the talent department too. I probably would have gone hungry if I stayed a theater major."

She shifted to social work and corrections, which led to her earlier career as a juvenile probation officer. In Mankato, she had met her husband, Conrad Kragness, who followed her back to the Upper Peninsula for a short time where she worked as a mental health counselor.

After they married, he found a good job in Minnesota and they moved to the Brainerd area.

It was later that Sigan decided to pursue an advanced degree in applied psychology with an emphasis on school counseling. She attended St. Cloud State University and completed her work there before picking up her first counseling job at the school in Remer.

It didn't take long for the commute from Brainerd to Remer to wear thin.

"I liked Remer, but it was an hour commute one way," Sigan said. "That's two extra hours out of your day. I ended up having day care in Remer so I could have my child with me two more hours a day."

When a counseling position opened up 28 years ago in Pine River, Sigan saw an opportunity to cut her commute in half. She was being hired in the middle of the Pine River and Backus schools merger.

Each district had their own counselor - Mike Holden in Backus and Earl Johnson in Pine River. The district wanted extra hands on deck during the consolidation to deal with the extra drama.

Holden told the district he was leaving once hunting season started, leaving just Sigan and Johnson.

Sigan continued work at Pine River-Backus School, raising her children, Conrad and Kelly Kragness, while outlasting several administrations at the district.

"It seemed like it was a revolving door just every time you turned around it, and you feel like they all kind of want to do something different," Sigan said. "Maybe change is scary, but it's also healthy too. I just think there just was so much. But, you know, it all worked out."

In her years, she has seen the challenges faced by her students change. Different students might struggle with food insecurities, bullying or more recently an increase in anxiety and depression.

They had their share of problems when she first started too, specifically an explosion of teen pregnancies.

Sigan said Cass County approached her to ask why Pine River-Backus had more teen pregnancies than virtually any other school district in the county. Sigan responded by forming a task force directing older Pine River-Backus students to lead classes with their younger peers called "Project for Teens" where they spoke about smart choices and prevention.

"All of a sudden the pregnancies dropped," Sigan said. "We were the highest, then we went to actually the lowest in the county. So I think that was really a successful program."

Highlights of Sigan’s career often center around student successes, such as in 1994 when she helped get a $5,000 Horatio Alger scholarship for student Priscilla Benedict, complete with an exciting media event and appearance by Minnesota Twin Kirby Puckett.

She especially treasures the times when former students thank her personally.

Outgoind school counselor Mary Sigan was honored at the May 26, 2023 Pine River-Backus High School Graduation alongside the last graduating class she worked with. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Now, after 28 years with the Pine River-Backus School District, Sigan has mentored her last students. Though she has stayed around to help organize things for her incoming replacement, Sigan retired at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

"I definitely will miss the kids," Sigan said. "I think the coolest part of my job is I really feel like I make dreams come true. You know, I'm helping them with what career is best for their needs, whether it's based on their interest, or their values, or their likes, but I just feel like I help them with that process."

Sigan has plans for her retirement years. First and foremost, she will be spending time with her grandson. After that she wants to travel. She just needs to iron out the details.

"I've been getting International Magazine for the last couple years," Sigan said. “I've been looking at different places where you can get cheap rent like Thailand and Peru and Ecuador and Uruguay. And I'm like, ‘Oh, wouldn't that be cool to just stay a month here and then a month there, and then come back?’ I don't know if I have my husband on board yet. I'm working on that."

She also plans to find some kind of work, though she isn't sure what kind of work yet. She was talking to Pine River-Backus math teacher Janice Oakley about how she hasn't worked summers in 28 years and she can't work winters because she wants to travel.

"So I said, I think I can only work the fall and spring," Sigan said. "And she's like, 'I guess you're doing docks.'"

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.