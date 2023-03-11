6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Saturday, March 11

Ladies Healthy Night Out set March 16 in Nisswa

The event is at Roundhouse Brewery Events Center

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 11, 2023 01:57 PM

NISSWA — Area ladies are invited to join Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for “Female Desire 101: What’s the Latest,” an educational evening featuring a presentation by obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Rachel Cady at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Roundhouse Brewery Events Center in Nisswa.

Cady said a wide range of illnesses, physical changes and medications can cause a low sex drive, including sexual problems, medical diseases, psychological causes, medications, hormone changes, lifestyle habits, surgery and fatigue.

She will discuss low sex drive symptoms and solutions as simple as changing a medication or improving chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Cady will suggest lifestyle changes, medications and sexual techniques that can boost sexual desire.

The free event is part of CRMC’s quarterly Ladies Healthy Night Out series. Light appetizers will be served.

Seating is limited. Registration is required by Tuesday, March 14. For more information, call 218-545-4447.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
