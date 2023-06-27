Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kitchigami Regional Library Mobile Library announces July - December 2023 schedule

When and where you can find the KRLS Mobile Library in - or around - your town

062723-kitchigami-mobile-library.jpg
The Mobile Public Library, or “Bookmobile,” began as part of the Cass County Library in 1966. Since that time we have had four different vehicles. Our newest vehicle was put into service on November 17, 2015.
Courtesy KRLS.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:01 PM

Now serving 5 Minnesota counties: Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, and Wadena, the Kitchigami Regional Librarys Mobile Library has a new schedule for July to December 2023. You can find maps of the routes at krls.org/mobile-library-bookmobile . Learn more at krls.org .

Week 1

Tuesdays (1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month)

Jul *, 18; Aug 1, 15; Sep 5, 19; Oct 3, 17; Nov 7, 21; Dec 5, 19

***closed for Jul 4th Holiday

Menahga 9:30-11:30 Near the Bakery on Murray Street

Sebeka 12:30-1:30 Senior Citizens Building

Nimrod 2:00-3:00 Senior Citizens Center

Thursdays (1st and 3rd Thursday of every month)

Jul 6, 20; Aug 3, 17; Sep 7, 21; Oct 5, 19; Nov 2, 16; Dec 7, 21

Nevis 10:15-11:15 Near Muskie Park

Becida 1:00-2:00 Becida Bar & Grill

Laporte 2:45-3:15 Main Street

Week 2

Tuesdays (2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month)

Jul 11, 25; Aug 8, 22; Sep 12, 26; Oct 10, 24; Nov 14, 28; Dec 12, *

****closed for Christmas

Remer 9:00-11:30 City Library Building

Hackensack 1:00-2:00 1st & Whipple St. (Near City Park)

Thursdays (2nd and 4th Thursday of every month)

Jul 13, 27; Aug 10, 24; Sep 14, 28; Oct 12, 26; Nov 9, *; Dec 14, 28

****closed for Thanksgiving

Backus 9:30-11:00 Backus School

Leader 12:45-1:45 Amoco Parking Lot

Saturdays (2nd and 4th Saturday of every month)

Jul 8, 22; Aug 12, 26; Sep 9, 23; Oct 14, 28; Nov *, 25; Dec 9, 23

****closed for Veterans Day

Garrison 10:00-11:30 VFW Parking Lot

Bay Lake 12:15-1:15 The Garage at Ruttgers

Nisswa 2:15-3:45 Elementary School Parking Lot

Contact Us:

Mobile Library
310 Second St. North
P.O. Box 84
Pine River, MN 56474
Phone (218) 587-2171 (Ext #226)
Email Address: krlbook@krls.org

Did you know we have a mobile app? See your checkouts, renew items, search the catalog, and never lose your library card again! Download on the App Store and Google Play.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
