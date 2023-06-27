Kitchigami Regional Library Mobile Library announces July - December 2023 schedule

Now serving 5 Minnesota counties: Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, and Wadena, the Kitchigami Regional Librarys Mobile Library has a new schedule for July to December 2023. You can find maps of the routes at krls.org/mobile-library-bookmobile . Learn more at krls.org .

Week 1

Tuesdays (1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month)

Jul *, 18; Aug 1, 15; Sep 5, 19; Oct 3, 17; Nov 7, 21; Dec 5, 19

***closed for Jul 4th Holiday

Menahga 9:30-11:30 Near the Bakery on Murray Street

Sebeka 12:30-1:30 Senior Citizens Building

Nimrod 2:00-3:00 Senior Citizens Center

Thursdays (1st and 3rd Thursday of every month)

Jul 6, 20; Aug 3, 17; Sep 7, 21; Oct 5, 19; Nov 2, 16; Dec 7, 21

Nevis 10:15-11:15 Near Muskie Park

Becida 1:00-2:00 Becida Bar & Grill

Laporte 2:45-3:15 Main Street

Week 2

Tuesdays (2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month)

Jul 11, 25; Aug 8, 22; Sep 12, 26; Oct 10, 24; Nov 14, 28; Dec 12, *

****closed for Christmas

Remer 9:00-11:30 City Library Building

Hackensack 1:00-2:00 1st & Whipple St. (Near City Park)

Thursdays (2nd and 4th Thursday of every month)

Jul 13, 27; Aug 10, 24; Sep 14, 28; Oct 12, 26; Nov 9, *; Dec 14, 28

****closed for Thanksgiving

Backus 9:30-11:00 Backus School

Leader 12:45-1:45 Amoco Parking Lot

Saturdays (2nd and 4th Saturday of every month)

Jul 8, 22; Aug 12, 26; Sep 9, 23; Oct 14, 28; Nov *, 25; Dec 9, 23

****closed for Veterans Day

Garrison 10:00-11:30 VFW Parking Lot

Bay Lake 12:15-1:15 The Garage at Ruttgers

Nisswa 2:15-3:45 Elementary School Parking Lot

Contact Us:

Mobile Library

310 Second St. North

P.O. Box 84

Pine River, MN 56474

Phone (218) 587-2171 (Ext #226)

Email Address: krlbook@krls.org

