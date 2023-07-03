Kitchigami mobile library schedule announced
Hackensack, Nisswa and Backus included in stops
The Kitchigami Regional Library has announced its schedule for the mobile library's outreach services.
Regular stops include:
- Hackensack at First and Whipple Street near the city park: 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday every month — July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 12 and 26, Oct. 10 and 24; Nov. 14 and 28, Dec. 12.
- Backus School: 9:30-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of every month — July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24, Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9, Dec. 14 and 28.
- Nisswa Elementary School parking lot: 2:15-3:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month — July 8 and 22, Aug. 12 and 26, Sept. 9 and 23, Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 25, Dec. 9 and 23.
The mobile library will not operate July 4, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day or Veterans Day.
