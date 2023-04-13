99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Kids don't mind snow when hunting for Easter eggs

Area communities draw families despite the snow

Crosslake Easter egg hunt kids.April 8, 2023.jpg
Dozens of kids were at Crosslake Town Square on Saturday, April 8, to get a jump on Easter while enjoying the many activities at the Eggstravaganza hosted by the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club and Town Square. The large amount of snow still on the ground made for interesting Easter egg hunting.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Deep snow presented challenges, but community Easter egg hunts and activities took place Saturday, April 8, in area communities, including Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Nisswa, Lake Shore and Backus.

In Crosslake and Lake Shore, Easter egg hunts were moved to parking lots because of the snow.

Lake Shore Easter egg hunt Group.April 8, 2023.JPG
A group of young kids supervised by parents takes off to pick up Easter eggs scattered across the Bar Harbor parking lot Saturday, April 8, 2023. Older kids picked up eggs in the upper parking lot.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Lake Shore Easter egg hunt Siblings.April 8, 2023.JPG
Brynlee Breitbach, nearly 3, of Brainerd, puts plastic eggs she picked out of the snowbank into a bucket Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the Bar Harbor parking lot in Lake Shore. She gathered eggs with her brothers, Brayden, 4, and Keegan, 7. The police department’s annual hunt was moved from Fritz Loven Park because of the snow in the park.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Crosslake Easter egg hunt River.April 8, 2023.JPG
River Farmer, 4, of Crosslake, carefully examined one of the eggs she found April 8, 2023, at Crosslake Town Square.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Lake Shore Easter egg hunt Girl.April 8, 2023.JPG
A young girl picks up an Easter egg Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the Bar Harbor parking lot in Lake Shore. The police department sponsors the annual event.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Crosslake Easter egg hunt Davis.April 8, 2023.JPG
Katie Davis laughs as her son, Cameron, 3, finally decided this Easter Bunny at Crosslake Town Square was not such a bad guy. The Davis family was in the area enjoying the many Easter events April 8, 2023.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Lake Shore Easter egg hunt Little Girl.April 8, 2023.JPG
Violet Nigon, 16 months, of Lake Shore, holds her basket of Easter eggs Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the Bar Harbor parking lot in Lake Shore, where the annual police department event was moved because of snow at Fritz Loven Park.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Crosslake Easter egg hunt Avery.April 8, 2023.JPG
Carrying an egg on a spoon is not quite as easy as it looks, but Avery Schuster, 4, of Hibbing, who was in the area visiting relatives, gave her full concentration to her egg so it didn’t end up on the floor April 8, 2023, at the Crosslake Town Square Eggstravaganza sponsored by the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club and Town Square.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Crosslake Easter egg hunt Emilia.April 8, 2023.JPG
Emilia Hughes, 3, of Emily, carefully picked her way through the snow as she gathered Easter eggs April 8, 2023, at the Eggstravaganza at Crosslake Town Square.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent






