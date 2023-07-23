Kamp Kimchee takes in the lakes area from Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — Children of Korean descent from across the country made their way to Crosslake last week to take part in Kamp Kimchee’s 2023 festivities.

The camp provides insight into Korean culture — including art, music and food — while also giving campers a chance to participate in some typical camp activities like pickleball and kayaking.

“It's a camp that gives the kid an experience from their culture,” Kamp Kimchee volunteer Steve Klinsing said. “It gets them together to help each kid experience what they've all experienced with the adoptions and whatnot.”

More than 20 kids from grades 7-12 came from across the country — states like New York, Michigan and Mississippi — to take part in the 40-year-old camp, which was stationed out of Crosslake Community School for the third year after moving from Baxter in 2021 .

In addition to playing pickleball on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Kamp Kimchee campers also went kayaking, played mini golf and spent time at the lake during their week in the area. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Klinsing said more children have taken part in the camp in the past – it always occurs in the second week of July – but changes to Korea’s adoption process have seen fewer kids coming over to the United States.

In addition to pickleball at the Crosslake Community Center, campers also played at the beach, played mini golf, conducted a talent show and hosted a lunch and program on the final day of camp Friday, July 14.

“They love it,” Klinsing said. “My kid is 20 years old and he still loves to come up and see some old friends and mentors – kids that graduate out and come up to help with little kids.”

