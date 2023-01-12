Junior Pequot Lakes City Council member sworn in

PEQUOT LAKES — More than just the recently elected Pequot Lakes City Council members were sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The council welcomed and officially swore in its first junior council member — Brayden Spiczka, a Pequot Lakes High School junior.

He’s the city administrator’s son who volunteered for the duty after no one else did.

I just felt like, well, I might as well do it. He’s going to them anyway, so, I’ll just come with. Brayden Spiczka

Spiczka said that in leadership meetings at school, high school Principal Aaron Nelson asked for volunteers at three straight meetings and no one jumped.

“I just felt like, well, I might as well do it. He’s going to them anyway, so, I’ll just come with,” he said to laughter, referring to his dad, Rich Spiczka, attending council meetings.

Mayor Tyler Gardner brought up the idea last summer, seeking to engage youth and get the younger generation involved in city government.

In September, the council adopted a resolution establishing a Junior Council Member Program to allow a Pequot Lakes High School junior or senior to participate as a nonvoting member of the city council.

I’m looking really forward to having some insight and input from the younger generation. Mayor Tyler Gardner

The program’s goal is to encourage greater youth participation in local government.

Spiczka will serve as junior council member through 2023.

“I’m looking really forward to having some insight and input from the younger generation,” Gardner said. “So thank you for doing it.”

Also sworn in Jan. 3 were Gardner and council members Cheri Seils and Dan Ronning, who were elected in November.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.