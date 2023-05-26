Junior high state rodeo set for Pine River

PINE RIVER — The Minnesota High School Rodeo Association Junior High State Finals are set to begin on Saturday, May 27, at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.

The event begins at 6 p.m., then resumes at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, and again at noon on Monday, May 29.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

