News Local

Junior high state rodeo set for Pine River

The event will take place at the Cass County Fairgrounds

052623-high-school-rodeo-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Minnesota High School Rodeo Association Junior High State Finals are set to begin on Saturday, May 27, at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.

The event begins at 6 p.m., then resumes at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, and again at noon on Monday, May 29.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
