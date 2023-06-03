Jenkins VFW announces Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay winners

JENKINS — Every year the Jenkins VFW holds the Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests, meant to encourage students in sixth through 12th grades to examine American history as well as modern American society.

The students write an essay based on a patriotic theme chosen each year by the VFW commander-in-chief, a position currently held by Timothy Borland.

Read more local area news





Local winners are:

Pequot Lakes Middle School : Patriot's Pen, Zachary Walberg, seventh grade.

: Patriot's Pen, Zachary Walberg, seventh grade. Pine River-Backus High School : Voice of Democracy, seniors Evan Richter and Hannah Barchus.

: Voice of Democracy, seniors Evan Richter and Hannah Barchus. Foothills Christian Academy: Patriot's Pen, Keagan Sundstrom and Makenzie Kozelka, both seventh graders; Voice of Democracy, Hally Esdohr, 11th grade, and Rosezelya Whitaker, ninth grade.

Pequot Lakes seventh grader Zachary Walberg was a winner of the Jenkins VFW Patriot's Pen essay contest May 17, 2023. Contributed / Jenkins VFW

The Patriot's Pen theme for the 2022-2023 school year was "My Pledge to Veteran" with the Voice of Democracy theme "Why is the Veteran Important?"

Winners of the Patriot's Pen contest receive $500 for first place and $250 for second place. Voice of Democracy winners receive $1,000 for first and $500 for second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foothills Christian Academy seventh graders Keagan Sundstrom and Makenzie Kozelka were recognized as Patriot's Pen winners while 11th grader Hally Esdohr and ninth grader Rosezelya Whitaker won the Voice of Democracy essay contest May 17, 2023. Contributed / Jenkins VFW

Students have a chance to win additional money at the state and national levels.

The Jenkins VFW congratulates all area winners and thanks all the students who entered this year.