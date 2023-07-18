6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Jenkins meeting canceled for skeleton council

Council vacancies lead to lack of quorum

0422jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Jenkins city hall. Echo Journal file photo
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 6:57 AM

JENKINS — With the June resignations of Mayor Charles Hoffman and council member Kim Bachmann, city council meetings now require the three remaining members all be present for a quorum.

The council failed to meet that requirement for its Monday, July 10, regular meeting, leading to a cancellation.

111021.PEJ.TigerTalkAndrewRudlang.jpg
Local
Jenkins mayor resigns; council member appointed to fill term
Applications for council appointment will be taken until noon July 6
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

According to city staff, Hoffman appears to have resigned in relation to an upcoming move out of the city.

Bachmann, likewise, is moving.

Council member Andrew Rudlang was appointed to serve as mayor to fulfill Hoffman's term through Jan. 7, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

4288024+0619_jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Local
Electors promote Jenkins council member Charles Hoffman to mayor
Incumbents Jerimey Flategraff and Andrew Rudlang successfully defend seats from competitors
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Thus, the council has two council member vacancies to fill, likely by appointment. As a five-person council, at least three members must be present at meetings for a quorum.

Hoffman served as a council member since 2015 before being elected mayor in 2022 to fill the position vacated by Jon Lubke, who won election to a seat on the Crow Wing County Board.

Election 2020 art graphic logo
News
Pine River incumbents likely win re-election; Jenkins mayor to serve seventh term
Emily incumbent mayor, council member lose seats
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

Hoffman was one of the major forces behind the construction of the city's ball fields and volunteered time and work for the construction and installation of Jenkins' sign on the south end of town.

Bachmann was elected in 2020.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
071823-car-show-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Barbecue and car show to hit Merrifield July 22
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Crosslake Ideal Lions Club's blood drive draws 48 donors
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Jingle dress.jpg
Community
Anishinaabe jingle dress culture is topic of Crosslake event
16h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071823-CO-weekly-reports-northerns.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Remember your zone size limits for Northern Pike
15h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
071723-ask-a-trooper-emergency-kit.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What things should I have in my car summer travel emergency kit?
17h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
BeanHoleDays_2022_Logo_FullColor_V02.png
Community
Big bean festival coming up in Pequot Lakes
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal