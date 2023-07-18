Jenkins meeting canceled for skeleton council

JENKINS — With the June resignations of Mayor Charles Hoffman and council member Kim Bachmann, city council meetings now require the three remaining members all be present for a quorum.

The council failed to meet that requirement for its Monday, July 10, regular meeting, leading to a cancellation.

According to city staff, Hoffman appears to have resigned in relation to an upcoming move out of the city.

Bachmann, likewise, is moving.

Council member Andrew Rudlang was appointed to serve as mayor to fulfill Hoffman's term through Jan. 7, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, the council has two council member vacancies to fill, likely by appointment. As a five-person council, at least three members must be present at meetings for a quorum.

Hoffman served as a council member since 2015 before being elected mayor in 2022 to fill the position vacated by Jon Lubke, who won election to a seat on the Crow Wing County Board.

Hoffman was one of the major forces behind the construction of the city's ball fields and volunteered time and work for the construction and installation of Jenkins' sign on the south end of town.

Bachmann was elected in 2020.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.