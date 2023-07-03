Jenkins mayor resigns; council member appointed to fill term

JENKINS — Andrew Rudlang is now the mayor of Jenkins after Charles Hoffman resigned the post after serving for six months.

Hoffman, a council member since 2015, was elected mayor last November. He submitted his resignation letter May 25:

"I Charles Hoffman am submitting my letter of resignation for the office of mayor for the City of Jenkins MN, effective June 1, 2023."

Multiple attempts to reach Hoffman and Jenkins City Hall went unanswered.

The council voted June 27, at its second monthly meeting, to appoint Rudlang as mayor to fulfill Hoffman's two-year term, which runs through Jan. 7, 2025.

The council is now accepting applications until noon Thursday, July 6, for a council member to fulfill Rudlang's term, which runs through 2026. He was elected to a four-year term last November.

The council announced the council vacancy June 14, after the regular June 12 meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

Applications will be reviewed and interviews may be conducted before the council appoints someone to the position.

Anyone who is eligible may apply by contacting city hall for an application. Visit city hall at 33861 Cottage Ave., or call city hall at 218-568-4637.

Hoffman succeeded longtime Mayor Jon Lubke, who served in that position from 2007-2022, and then was elected last November to the Crow Wing County Board.

