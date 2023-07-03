Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jenkins mayor resigns; council member appointed to fill term

Applications for council appointment will be taken until noon July 6

Andrew Rudlang
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 3:57 PM

JENKINS — Andrew Rudlang is now the mayor of Jenkins after Charles Hoffman resigned the post after serving for six months.

Hoffman, a council member since 2015, was elected mayor last November. He submitted his resignation letter May 25:

"I Charles Hoffman am submitting my letter of resignation for the office of mayor for the City of Jenkins MN, effective June 1, 2023."

Multiple attempts to reach Hoffman and Jenkins City Hall went unanswered.

The council voted June 27, at its second monthly meeting, to appoint Rudlang as mayor to fulfill Hoffman's two-year term, which runs through Jan. 7, 2025.

The council is now accepting applications until noon Thursday, July 6, for a council member to fulfill Rudlang's term, which runs through 2026. He was elected to a four-year term last November.

The council announced the council vacancy June 14, after the regular June 12 meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

Applications will be reviewed and interviews may be conducted before the council appoints someone to the position.

Anyone who is eligible may apply by contacting city hall for an application. Visit city hall at 33861 Cottage Ave., or call city hall at 218-568-4637.

Hoffman succeeded longtime Mayor Jon Lubke, who served in that position from 2007-2022, and then was elected last November to the Crow Wing County Board.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
